Quiet, consistent and proven public service

Z-FACTOR - Joe Zaldarriaga - The Philippine Star
May 8, 2025 | 12:00am

As the 2025 midterm elections approach, the political arena grows louder – filled with the clamor of aspirants and re-electionists, each presenting their credentials, platforms and promises. Social media is abuzz with viral stunts, celebrity endorsements and even celebrity candidates. Amid this spectacle, it’s easy to overlook the steady, unfaltering public servants – the quiet and consistent workhorses who deliver real results without chasing the spotlight. Benhur Abalos Jr. is a standout among them.

A veteran public servant and lawyer, Benhur Abalos brings with him a wealth of experience – he was former mayor of the city of Mandaluyong, chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Now running for Senate under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, part of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition, Abalos offers more than promises – he brings with him a proven track record. One may look at his campaign and understand that it is not built on spectacle, but on substance: a clear, grounded platform that tackles the real needs of everyday Filipinos.

Take for example the programs he pioneered in terms of housing. Abalos’ housing legacy in Mandaluyong is concrete proof of his commitment to inclusive development. Under his leadership, the city implemented a housing model that provided over 7,000 families with affordable homes, with monthly amortizations ranging from P1,500 to P1,800. This is a remarkable feat in Metro Manila’s housing market, where even the smallest units can cost 10 times as much.

During his time in Congress, he amended housing laws to simplify land acquisition for socialized housing. As DILG Secretary, Abalos supported the 4PH (Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino) program and proposed housing allocations for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), recognizing their unique challenges in securing long-term housing.

Abalos has been steadfast against the imposition of value-added tax (VAT) on electricity, particularly on fuel and power generation. In his recent pronouncements, he believed that this is a strategic move to attract manufacturing investments, create jobs, and ease the financial burden on millions of Filipino households.

He is also empathetic toward the struggles of Filipinos who have yet to experience steady and reliable electricity – a basic need that remains unmet in many parts of the country. Abalos said he intends to hold onsite Senate committee hearings in provinces grappling with daily brownouts, pointing out that Congressional inquiries often center on Metro Manila, overlooking the more severe power challenges faced by communities in the regions.

In terms of tax reform, Abalos is keen on easing the burden on the working class. He advocates raising the income tax exemption threshold, citing the impact of inflation and rising living costs. This move could benefit millions of minimum-wage earners and low-income families, as it will provide more breathing room in their monthly budgets.

Abalos is also looking at pushing for a more balanced and farmer-centered approach that will benefit the agriculture industry, with amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law. He is proposing to restore the role of the National Food Authority (NFA) in both supporting local farmers and maintaining a steady, affordable rice supply for consumers.

Beyond his solid track record in public service, Benhur Abalos Jr. brings with him an impressive academic and professional background. When he was a student in DLSU, there were already signs that he will be a good leader in terms of public service. It was where he completed a degree in history and political science in 1982. He then attended Ateneo de Manila University, where he completed Bachelor of Laws degree in 1987 and passed the bar in 1988.

His career in public service has been marked by consistent, effective governance. I can personally attest to this, having witnessed his dedication and leadership firsthand during his time at DLSU. Years later, as chairman of the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines’ CEO Excel Awards, I had the privilege of seeing him honored in 2015 for his exemplary government service.

Because of these, Abalos has earned support and endorsements from personalities who are aligned with his cause. He recently topped the mock elections of the Tuesday Club – a group of media, government and NGO friends and chaired by The STAR’s veteran journalist, editor and columnist Ichu Villanueva. Former vice president Leni Robredo and several high-profile celebrities including Vice Ganda have publicly backed his campaign, framing him as one of the few qualified candidates Filipinos can rely on to serve with competence, compassion and a genuine commitment to getting the job done.

As former VP Robredo aptly said in news reports, “Hindi siya madaldal, pero walang tigil sa pagtulong.” Benhur Abalos Jr. may not be the loudest voice in the room, nor does he rely on theatrics or emotionally charged rallies to win support, but he may well be the most prepared.

His platform is not a list of empty promises - it’s actually a continuation of programs he has put into action, which had already been proven with impactful results and years of experience in effective governance. His kind of quiet, consistent and proven public service is what this country needs.

DILG
