^

Business

SM Investments builds up Q1 profit to P20 billion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 8, 2025 | 12:00am
SM Investments builds up Q1 profit to P20 billion
This undated photo shows an artist’s rendition of SM City Mindpro.
SM Prime / Released

SM Prime maps long-term growth plan

MANILA, Philippines —  SM Investments Corp., (SMIC) the parent company of the Sy family’s SM Group, booked higher profit in the first quarter as consumer confidence continued to support growth across its various business segments.

SMIC reported a net income of P20.1 billion from January to March, up by nine percent from P18.4 billion in the same period last year.

Revenues for the three-month period rose by six percent to P152 billion from P143.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Banking accounted for 51 percent of reported net earnings, followed by property at 29 percent, retail at 14 percent and portfolio investments at six percent.

“We are encouraged by the positive start to 2025. Consumer confidence remains good and our businesses are well-positioned to serve in all categories. Positive sentiment is supported by falling inflation, which was at 1.4 percent in April,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

DyBuncio said the company continues to monitor uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment, but remain positive about the Philippines.

“SM remains focused on serving and enabling our local customers and stakeholders,” he said.

SMIC’S integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., meanwhile, has mapped out a long-term growth plan that is targeted to strengthen its leadership in real estate through a strategy anchored on scale, innovation and geographic reach.

SM Prime said the approach centers on organic expansion, regional development and bold diversification.

Over 316,000 square meters of new gross floor area will be added across the company’s mall portfolio in the near term, alongside the redevelopment of more than 309,000 square meters of existing mall space.

SM Prime is also scaling up its presence in provincial growth centers, with new malls in Laoag, La Union and Zamboanga scheduled to open this year.

Diversification into high-value segments is likewise underway for the company, with integrated property developments and premium residential projects to drive growth over the next five years.

SM Prime is also moving into upscale residential projects and master-planned urban estates, integrating sustainability, digital infrastructure and resilience as core design principles.

To strengthen its entry into the premium primary residential segment, the company has expressed its openness to partnerships, while emphasizing its internal capability to deliver projects independently.

“For certain developments that we have already planned and have strong confidence in, we will pursue them on our own. However, if the project requires additional expertise or broader organizational support, we are more than willing to bring in partners,” Jose Juan Jugo, executive vice president for the premium residential segment, said.

Metro Manila will be the launch market for SM Prime’s yet-to-be-named premium brand.

Jugo said expansion to other areas would depend on demand. Prices will start at P15 million, with upper ranges to be set by market conditions.

SMIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unemployment, underemployment rates rise in March 2025

Unemployment, underemployment rates rise in March 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Philippine unemployment rate slightly rose to 3.9% in March 2025, up from 3.8% in February, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw
As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

As Filipinos spend more time on lending apps, BSP urges smarter borrowing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Filipinos are spending more time on digital lending apps, reflecting the growing appetite for more inclusive financial a...
Business
fbtw

Gross national happiness

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto welcomed Fitch Ratings’ recent affirmation of our BBB credit rating with a ‘Stable’ outlook.
Business
fbtw

Philippine industrial policy needs to change

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
This was the urgent advice of Rafaelita Aldaba, who recently retired from the Department of Trade and Industry as undersecretary for competition and innovation, and who is now a strategic advisor for the Department...
Business
fbtw
Puregold nets P2.64 billion

Puregold nets P2.64 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Puregold Price Club Inc., the flagship retail chain of businessman Lucio Co, saw its earnings rise in the first quarter, driven...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines debt further rises to P16.68 trillion in March

Philippines debt further rises to P16.68 trillion in March

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
The country’s total outstanding debt climbed to a fresh high of  P16.68 trillion as of end-March, 12 percent higher...
Business
fbtw
Gaming revenues up 27% to P104 billion in Q1

Gaming revenues up 27% to P104 billion in Q1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
E-games overtake casinos for first time For the first time, the electronic games (e-games) sector has overtaken licensed casinos...
Business
fbtw
Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

Low inflation and unemployment, high growth and trade

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 50 minutes ago
While the coming elections on Monday, May 12, is largely about personalities, economic issues also play a big part in campaign...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld scales up income in 3 months

Megaworld scales up income in 3 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. started the year on a high note with a 16-percent jump in profit to P5.83 billion in the first...
Business
fbtw

Quiet, consistent and proven public service

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 50 minutes ago
As the 2025 midterm elections approach, the political arena grows louder – filled with the clamor of aspirants and re-electionists, each presenting their credentials, platforms and promises. S
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with