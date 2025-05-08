SM Investments builds up Q1 profit to P20 billion

SM Prime maps long-term growth plan

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp., (SMIC) the parent company of the Sy family’s SM Group, booked higher profit in the first quarter as consumer confidence continued to support growth across its various business segments.

SMIC reported a net income of P20.1 billion from January to March, up by nine percent from P18.4 billion in the same period last year.

Revenues for the three-month period rose by six percent to P152 billion from P143.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Banking accounted for 51 percent of reported net earnings, followed by property at 29 percent, retail at 14 percent and portfolio investments at six percent.

“We are encouraged by the positive start to 2025. Consumer confidence remains good and our businesses are well-positioned to serve in all categories. Positive sentiment is supported by falling inflation, which was at 1.4 percent in April,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

DyBuncio said the company continues to monitor uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment, but remain positive about the Philippines.

“SM remains focused on serving and enabling our local customers and stakeholders,” he said.

SMIC’S integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., meanwhile, has mapped out a long-term growth plan that is targeted to strengthen its leadership in real estate through a strategy anchored on scale, innovation and geographic reach.

SM Prime said the approach centers on organic expansion, regional development and bold diversification.

Over 316,000 square meters of new gross floor area will be added across the company’s mall portfolio in the near term, alongside the redevelopment of more than 309,000 square meters of existing mall space.

SM Prime is also scaling up its presence in provincial growth centers, with new malls in Laoag, La Union and Zamboanga scheduled to open this year.

Diversification into high-value segments is likewise underway for the company, with integrated property developments and premium residential projects to drive growth over the next five years.

SM Prime is also moving into upscale residential projects and master-planned urban estates, integrating sustainability, digital infrastructure and resilience as core design principles.

To strengthen its entry into the premium primary residential segment, the company has expressed its openness to partnerships, while emphasizing its internal capability to deliver projects independently.

“For certain developments that we have already planned and have strong confidence in, we will pursue them on our own. However, if the project requires additional expertise or broader organizational support, we are more than willing to bring in partners,” Jose Juan Jugo, executive vice president for the premium residential segment, said.

Metro Manila will be the launch market for SM Prime’s yet-to-be-named premium brand.

Jugo said expansion to other areas would depend on demand. Prices will start at P15 million, with upper ranges to be set by market conditions.