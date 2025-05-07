^

Business

PSE partners with IBP to promote investor rights

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is stepping up its efforts to promote investor rights and uphold the integrity of the capital market as it partners with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The partnership was formalized yesterday through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the PSE and the IBP.

“PSE’s mandate for investor protection rests on its rules and regulations for providing a fair, efficient and transparent market. In extreme cases though where retail investors need the law to uphold their rights, we can now rely on IBP to provide legal advice and guidance,” PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

“That said, PSE remains committed to consistently and diligently implementing our rules and regulations to continue protecting the interest of all stakeholders,” he said.

Monzon compared the PSE’s agreement with the IBP to health insurance.

“It’s there, but I hope there will not be a need to use it,” he said.

Under the MOA, Monzon said  the IBP would render both traditional legal aid and development and educational legal aid.

He said traditional legal aid means provision of legal assistance to investors, including consultation, case preparation and their facilitation in court proceedings.

However, Monzon said such would be subject to the application of the needs and merit tests as well as the availability of volunteer lawyers.

“While this MOA serves as a legal framework of the partnership between the PSE and IBP, both parties will be engaging in further discussion to come up with what you might call as the MOA’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR),” he said.

For the IRR, Monzon said the PSE is proposing to include criminal cases like estafa and securities fraud as among the cases that may be referred to the IBP.

“These are referred by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Department of Justice, but investors might want to intervene as private complainants in the proceedings before the DOJ and have a civil aspect in the case tried together with the criminal aspect,” he said.

IBP national president Antonio Pido said that through the partnership, IBP would be able to contribute its share in strengthening the stock market and in the long run, help strengthen the economy as well.

“The IBP, being the official organization of lawyers, would like to help strengthen the investment market of the Philippines through the Philippine Stock Exchange to help protect its integrity and more importantly, to help the marginalized individuals who also want to invest their own hard-earned money in the stock exchange,” Pido said.

“Hopefully, though our assistance, they will no longer be scammed,” he said.

Oliver Leonardo, SEC markets and securities regulations department director, said the commission welcomes and fully supports the partnership between the PSE and IBP.

“Of course this will advance investor protection, especially in going after fraudulent transactions,” Leonardo said.

PSE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines has received confirmation that the United States' support for the Biden-approved Luzon Economic Corridor...
Business
fbtw

Simplifying VAT refunds and expanding incentives with CREATE MORE

By Jonathan Casey Angala | 1 day ago
In keeping with its mandate to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating...
Business
fbtw
DTI: Philippines to follow up tariff talks with US

DTI: Philippines to follow up tariff talks with US

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Philippines is set to hold follow-up meetings with the United States to lower the reciprocal tariffs on the country’s...
Business
fbtw
LTFRB: More motorcycle taxis to harm PUV earnings

LTFRB: More motorcycle taxis to harm PUV earnings

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has thumbed down calls to ramp up the motorcycle taxi fleet...
Business
fbtw

Dr. Seuss’ creative path to Kaizen 101

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
At first glance, putting Dr. Seuss and Kaizen in the same sentence might sound like pairing green eggs and red peas with a corporate handbook – impossibly odd and an eyebrow-raiser.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
First Gen profit climbs to $82 million in 1st quarter

First Gen profit climbs to $82 million in 1st quarter

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
First Gen Corp. posted higher earnings in the first quarter, as lower expenses helped offset the impact of softer power ...
Business
fbtw

Toyota, JoyRide partner for long-term car rental services

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The official car rental service of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.  has teamed up with ride-hailing app JoyRide to offer travelers long-term car rental solutions.
Business
fbtw
Aquino hopeful successor will continue digital innovations

Aquino hopeful successor will continue digital innovations

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission chairperson Emilio Aquino is hopeful that his successor will continue the digital...
Business
fbtw

Philippine industrial policy needs to change

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
This was the urgent advice of Rafaelita Aldaba, who recently retired from the Department of Trade and Industry as undersecretary for competition and innovation, and who is now a strategic advisor for the Department...
Business
fbtw
S&P optimistic on Philippines credit rating upgrade

S&P optimistic on Philippines credit rating upgrade

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
S&P Global Ratings is optimistic on the Philippines’ credit rating upgrade despite the impacts of the reciprocal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with