PSE partners with IBP to promote investor rights

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is stepping up its efforts to promote investor rights and uphold the integrity of the capital market as it partners with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The partnership was formalized yesterday through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the PSE and the IBP.

“PSE’s mandate for investor protection rests on its rules and regulations for providing a fair, efficient and transparent market. In extreme cases though where retail investors need the law to uphold their rights, we can now rely on IBP to provide legal advice and guidance,” PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

“That said, PSE remains committed to consistently and diligently implementing our rules and regulations to continue protecting the interest of all stakeholders,” he said.

Monzon compared the PSE’s agreement with the IBP to health insurance.

“It’s there, but I hope there will not be a need to use it,” he said.

Under the MOA, Monzon said the IBP would render both traditional legal aid and development and educational legal aid.

He said traditional legal aid means provision of legal assistance to investors, including consultation, case preparation and their facilitation in court proceedings.

However, Monzon said such would be subject to the application of the needs and merit tests as well as the availability of volunteer lawyers.

“While this MOA serves as a legal framework of the partnership between the PSE and IBP, both parties will be engaging in further discussion to come up with what you might call as the MOA’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR),” he said.

For the IRR, Monzon said the PSE is proposing to include criminal cases like estafa and securities fraud as among the cases that may be referred to the IBP.

“These are referred by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Department of Justice, but investors might want to intervene as private complainants in the proceedings before the DOJ and have a civil aspect in the case tried together with the criminal aspect,” he said.

IBP national president Antonio Pido said that through the partnership, IBP would be able to contribute its share in strengthening the stock market and in the long run, help strengthen the economy as well.

“The IBP, being the official organization of lawyers, would like to help strengthen the investment market of the Philippines through the Philippine Stock Exchange to help protect its integrity and more importantly, to help the marginalized individuals who also want to invest their own hard-earned money in the stock exchange,” Pido said.

“Hopefully, though our assistance, they will no longer be scammed,” he said.

Oliver Leonardo, SEC markets and securities regulations department director, said the commission welcomes and fully supports the partnership between the PSE and IBP.

“Of course this will advance investor protection, especially in going after fraudulent transactions,” Leonardo said.