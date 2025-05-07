^

Business

Ayala, Metro Pacific partner for El Nido greenhouse project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala and Metro Pacific groups are teaming up for a greenhouse project in El Nido, Palawan to promote sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly tourism.

Ayala Land Leisure Estates entered into a land lease agreement with Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV), which in turn will develop an advanced greenhouse facility within the Lio Estate in El Nido.

MPAV president and CEO Jovy Hernandez said the greenhouse project is in line with the company’s commitment to modernizing Philippine agriculture.

“This project aligns with our mission to introduce cutting-edge farming techniques across the country. By establishing a greenhouse in Lio Estate, we aim to demonstrate the viability of sustainable agriculture even in remote locations,” Hernandez said.

The MPAV facility will feature advanced farming technologies, including hydroponics and climate-controlled environments, which will ensure year-round production of high-quality vegetables.

The initiative follows MPAV’s successful ventures, such as the Metro Pacific Fresh Farms in San Rafael, Bulacan, developed in partnership with Israel-based LR Group.

Construction of the greenhouse is set to commence in the third quarter of 2025, with operations expected to begin by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project is expected to set a new benchmark for future developments in the region by bringing together sustainable tourism and innovative agriculture.

“This partnership is poised to make a substantial impact on the region, as the planned greenhouse – with a 100,000-kilo capacity – will provide fresh, locally grown vegetable produce to Lio Estate’s hospitality establishments – specifically Seda Lio, Huni and The El Nido Resorts – as well as to our locators within the Estates and to the local El Nido community,” Ayala Land Leisure Estates Group Head Cris Zuluaga said.

Zuluaga said the initiative not only seeks to reduce reliance on importation of goods outside of the Palawan Island, but also champions environmental stewardship in the area.

“Our vision for Lio Estate has always centered on sustainability and community integration,” she said.

