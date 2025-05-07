^

Petron income hits P4 billion in 3 months

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The earnings of oil giant Petron Corp. inched up by 2.5 percent to P4.03 billion in the first quarter from P3.93 billion in the same quarter last year.

Revenues, on the other hand, declined by 14.6 percent to P194.38 billion from P227.64 billion due to lower prices and reduced trading volumes from Petron’s Singapore operations.

However, Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang remains bullish on growth despite headwinds.

“We continue to operate in a volatile and unpredictable market,” Ang said.

The global oil market felt the early impact of United States tariffs on key trade partners, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and OPEC+ plans to unwind voluntary production cuts, Petron said.

These factors significantly contributed to the volatility of fuel prices in the Philippine market in recent months.

“As we navigate through these setbacks, we remain committed to enhancing our efficiency and strengthening our performance to sustain our market leadership and further our role as a nation-builder,” Ang said.

In the Philippines, Petron saw its retail sales improve by 14 percent, while its commercial sales were said to have slightly grown due to higher jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas sales.

Lower export sales, however, offset the growth in domestic sales, the company said, although further details were not disclosed.

As a result, combined sales volume from Petron’s Philippine and Malaysian operations dipped by five percent year-on-year to 27.6 million barrels.

Currently, Petron’s portfolio includes around 2,700 fuel stations across the Philippines and Malaysia.

The company operates the Philippines’ remaining oil refinery in Batangas that produces around 180,000 barrels of oil per day, enough to supply about 40 percent of total domestic fuel requirements.

