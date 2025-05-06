^

Business

Caritas Financial placed under liquidation

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Caritas Financial placed under liquidation
In its latest public notice, the Insurance Commission placed CFPI under liquidation effective yesterday.
Businessworld / INSURANCE.GOV.PH

MANILA, Philippines — Pre-need firm Caritas Financial Plans Inc. (CFPI) has been declared under liquidation by the government.

In its latest public notice, the Insurance Commission placed CFPI under liquidation effective yesterday.

This means that the IC is terminating CFPI’s insurance business by cancelling all of its insurance policies and by not issuing any new or renewal policies.

It was in May last year when IC placed CFPI under receivership due to its inability to pay off benefits and debts.

According to IC, claimants who have not yet filed their claims or have not been included in the master list are asked to file no later than 120 days or until Sept. 16, 2025.

Claims filed after that shall be barred from normal servicing and liquidation proceedings but instead shall be deferred to the company for reconsideration in its dissolution and winding up proceedings.

IC reminded that all claimants should file their claims on time.

CFPI is a subsidiary of Caritas Health Shield Inc. (CHSI) which was also placed under receivership in August 2023.

It should be noted, however, that CFPI and CHSI are not in any way related to non-government organization Caritas Manila Inc., the social arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines.

CFPI suffered from liquidity problems which resulted in the continuous delay and difficulty of paying its obligations.

Incorporated in 2007, CFPI had an initial paid-up capital stock of P150 million.

Data from IC showed that CFPI recorded a net loss of P25.01 million as of end-June 2023.

This was the last data available on IC as the pre-need firm no longer submitted any financial statement since the second half of 2023.

CFPI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has received confirmation that the United States' support for the Biden-approved Luzon Economic Corridor...
Business
fbtw
May 6: Fuel prices down by nearly P1 per liter

May 6: Fuel prices down by nearly P1 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Following back-to-back price hikes over the past two weeks, fuel prices will see a reduction of almost P1 per liter beginning...
Business
fbtw
For disposal: 27 aircraft gathering dust at NAIA

For disposal: 27 aircraft gathering dust at NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has removed abandoned cars in parking spaces, and has...
Business
fbtw
Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

2 days ago
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his policies will bring a boom in the US economy even as he acknowledged the possibility...
Business
fbtw
Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

2 days ago
Apple on Friday relaxed its App Store payment rules in the face of a scathing court order, with Spotify quick to reap the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robinsons Land charts path to 5Oth year

Robinsons Land charts path to 5Oth year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-led real estate developer Robinsons Land Corp. is charting a sustainable growth path toward its 50th year,...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land unit secures $150 million loan facility

Vista Land unit secures $150 million loan facility

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. has secured a $150-million syndicated term loan facility to fund the group’s working...
Business
fbtw

Shari’ah board sets guidelines on Islamic finance opinions

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Shari’ah Supervisory Board in the Bangsamoro region has released the guidelines on the submission of requests for Shari’ah opinions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.
Business
fbtw

Dr. Seuss’ creative path to Kaizen 101

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
At first glance, putting Dr. Seuss and Kaizen in the same sentence might sound like pairing green eggs and red peas with a corporate handbook – impossibly odd and an eyebrow-raiser.
Business
fbtw

Simplifying VAT refunds and expanding incentives with CREATE MORE

By Jonathan Casey Angala | 1 hour ago
In keeping with its mandate to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with