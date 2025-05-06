Caritas Financial placed under liquidation

In its latest public notice, the Insurance Commission placed CFPI under liquidation effective yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Pre-need firm Caritas Financial Plans Inc. (CFPI) has been declared under liquidation by the government.

This means that the IC is terminating CFPI’s insurance business by cancelling all of its insurance policies and by not issuing any new or renewal policies.

It was in May last year when IC placed CFPI under receivership due to its inability to pay off benefits and debts.

According to IC, claimants who have not yet filed their claims or have not been included in the master list are asked to file no later than 120 days or until Sept. 16, 2025.

Claims filed after that shall be barred from normal servicing and liquidation proceedings but instead shall be deferred to the company for reconsideration in its dissolution and winding up proceedings.

IC reminded that all claimants should file their claims on time.

CFPI is a subsidiary of Caritas Health Shield Inc. (CHSI) which was also placed under receivership in August 2023.

It should be noted, however, that CFPI and CHSI are not in any way related to non-government organization Caritas Manila Inc., the social arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines.

CFPI suffered from liquidity problems which resulted in the continuous delay and difficulty of paying its obligations.

Incorporated in 2007, CFPI had an initial paid-up capital stock of P150 million.

Data from IC showed that CFPI recorded a net loss of P25.01 million as of end-June 2023.

This was the last data available on IC as the pre-need firm no longer submitted any financial statement since the second half of 2023.