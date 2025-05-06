Warning out vs financing firm using BSP to collect fees, data

In an advisory, the BSP said it received reports that an entity named UNA Financing Corp. is fraudulently using its name and logo, as well as its employees and officers.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a warning after a certain financing entity has been found fraudulently using its name and logo to collect fees and personal data.

The BSP warned that the scheme involves collecting fees and personal information, purportedly to secure the BSP’s clearance for the loan releases sought by individuals.

“The BSP is not connected to and has no dealings with UNA Financing Corp.,” it said.

“In performing its official functions, neither the BSP nor its personnel will solicit money or request information that could compromise financial accounts,” the central bank added.

Following the incident, the BSP advised the public to refrain from sending money to unverified accounts and from transacting with entities and individuals falsely representing themselves as officers, employees or agents of the BSP.

Similarly, the BSP called on the public to verify information they receive from entities and individuals claiming to be connected with the BSP.

It encouraged the public to report any illegal activity and fraudulent and suspicious claims for investigation and appropriate action.