^

Business

Warning out vs financing firm using BSP to collect fees, data

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Warning out vs financing firm using BSP to collect fees, data
In an advisory, the BSP said it received reports that an entity named UNA Financing Corp. is fraudulently using its name and logo, as well as its employees and officers.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a warning after a certain financing entity has been found fraudulently using its name and logo to collect fees and personal data.

In an advisory, the BSP said it received reports that an entity named UNA Financing Corp. is fraudulently using its name and logo, as well as its employees and officers.

The BSP warned that the scheme involves collecting fees and personal information, purportedly to secure the BSP’s clearance for the loan releases sought by individuals.

“The BSP is not connected to and has no dealings with UNA Financing Corp.,” it said.

“In performing its official functions, neither the BSP nor its personnel will solicit money or request information that could compromise financial accounts,” the central bank added.

Following the incident, the BSP advised the public to refrain from sending money to unverified accounts and from transacting with entities and individuals falsely representing themselves as officers, employees or agents of the BSP.

Similarly, the BSP called on the public to verify information they receive from entities and individuals claiming to be connected with the BSP.

It encouraged the public to report any illegal activity and fraudulent and suspicious claims for investigation and appropriate action.

BSP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

Big railway, ports projects: What to know about the Luzon Economic Corridor

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has received confirmation that the United States' support for the Biden-approved Luzon Economic Corridor...
Business
fbtw
May 6: Fuel prices down by nearly P1 per liter

May 6: Fuel prices down by nearly P1 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Following back-to-back price hikes over the past two weeks, fuel prices will see a reduction of almost P1 per liter beginning...
Business
fbtw
For disposal: 27 aircraft gathering dust at NAIA

For disposal: 27 aircraft gathering dust at NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has removed abandoned cars in parking spaces, and has...
Business
fbtw
Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

2 days ago
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his policies will bring a boom in the US economy even as he acknowledged the possibility...
Business
fbtw
Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure

2 days ago
Apple on Friday relaxed its App Store payment rules in the face of a scathing court order, with Spotify quick to reap the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI shrugs off tariff war, boosts profit in Q1

ICTSI shrugs off tariff war, boosts profit in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. shrugged off uncertainties in world trade as it opened...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Land charts path to 5Oth year

Robinsons Land charts path to 5Oth year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-led real estate developer Robinsons Land Corp. is charting a sustainable growth path toward its 50th year,...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land unit secures $150 million loan facility

Vista Land unit secures $150 million loan facility

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. has secured a $150-million syndicated term loan facility to fund the group’s working...
Business
fbtw

Shari’ah board sets guidelines on Islamic finance opinions

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Shari’ah Supervisory Board in the Bangsamoro region has released the guidelines on the submission of requests for Shari’ah opinions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.
Business
fbtw

Dr. Seuss’ creative path to Kaizen 101

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
At first glance, putting Dr. Seuss and Kaizen in the same sentence might sound like pairing green eggs and red peas with a corporate handbook – impossibly odd and an eyebrow-raiser.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with