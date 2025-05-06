^

Wilcon profit drops in Q1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Wilcon profit drops in Q1
The company’s net sales from January to March, however, improved by 1.2 percent year-on-year to P8.41 billion, buoyed by sales from new stores.
MANILA, Philippines — Home improvement and finishing construction supply retailer Wilcon Depot Inc. expects to bounce back strongly in the latter part of the year after its earnings fell by 27.5 percent to P536 million in the first quarter due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses.

The company’s net sales from January to March, however, improved by 1.2 percent year-on-year to P8.41 billion, buoyed by sales from new stores.

Despite the drop in net earnings in the first quarter, Wilcon president Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said that the company is expecting a turnaround, especially in the second half, given the encouraging average daily sales right before and after the long Easter holidays in April.

“Should this sales trend continue and especially if it improves further, we expect to reverse the decline in net earnings in this quarter later in the year,” she said.

Belo-Cincochan said Wilcon is also encouraged by the performance of the company’s below one year-old stores.

She said the stores generated positive earnings as a whole after quarterly negative results last year and despite a very soft market during the first two months of 2025.

“We are hoping that this indicates a growing sales trend that will be sustained from here on,” Belo-Cincochan said.

Wilcon opened two new stores during the first quarter, one depot in North Luzon and one smaller format Do-It-Wilcon (DIW) in Metro Manila.

The new stores brought the company’s total number of branches to 102.

Wilcon depots’ net sales of P8.12 billion accounted for 96.5 percent of total net sales during the quarter, while the DIW stores accounted for 3.1 percent.

For this year, Wilcon plans to open eight new stores, which will be a mixed of small and medium formats.

With the opening of a branch in Lubao, Pampanga last December, Wilcon was able to achieve its 100th store milestone a year ahead of its 2025 target.

