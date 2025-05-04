HARI unveils electric CVs to support green transport push

MANILA, Philippines — The official distributor of Hyundai trucks and buses in the Philippines has rolled out two electric commercial vehicles (CVs) as part of the push for clean and sustainable transport.

Speaking at the Hyundai Truck and Bus Mobility EV-olution Expo held recently at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) vice chair, president and CEO Fe Perez-Agudo said the launch of electric CVs supports the firm’s aim to position itself as a key player in supporting businesses through smart mobility.

“We are moving toward smart cities, so HARI must evolve to keep pace with the market and remain a relevant partner in every way for Philippine entrepreneurs,” she said.

Among the CVs unveiled at the expo is the Hyundai Mighty Electric light-duty truck.

With a 114.5-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium ion battery, the vehicle offers an all-electric range of 260 kilometers.

To meet specific business requirements, the vehicle can be customized through HARI’s partner builder Centro Manufacturing Corp.

Also launched at the expo was the Hyundai County Electric minibus, which can carry 22 passengers plus the driver.

The minibus is equipped with a 128-kWh lithium ion battery and has a rapid 72-minute charging time.

In the same event, HARI also introduced the HARI Cab, a locally assembled internal combustion engine vehicle tailored for Filipino communities.

Powered by a Euro 4 diesel engine, the vehicle has flexible body options such as the HARI cab aluminum van, HARI cab shuttle and the HARI cab school bus to meet the needs of small businesses, cooperatives, local government units and logistics providers across the country.

“The vehicles that we launch today and those we plan to introduce soon are purposely selected for Filipino enterprises to tackle present and future challenges head-on while giving them the freedom to contribute to the country’s advancement,” Agudo said.

Formerly known as Hyundai Asia Resources Inc., HARI is supported by eight dealerships, eight outlets and two service centers.