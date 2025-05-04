Local travel tops plans of most Pinoys this year

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are proving that the travel surge in recent years is more than just a post-pandemic spike, as they plan to visit more domestic destinations this year.

Based on Klook’s travel survey for 2025, at least 98.5 percent of Filipinos plan to travel locally this year, showing the resilience of demand in the pandemic aftermath.

Klook Philippines general manager Michelle Ho said it may be hard to quantify if Filipinos have too much disposable income, but one thing is sure – they are becoming more intentional with their bookings, from accommodation to transport.

Filipinos are booking attractions and stays in tourist havens Cebu, Davao, Siargao and Tagaytay. Within and around Mega Manila, Ho said Filipinos are still inclined to visit Enchanted Kingdom and the Manila Ocean Park.

The survey also reported that 56 percent of Filipinos want to go to international destinations like Japan, Singapore and South Korea this year. However, a certain segment of travelers are eyeing to explore new markets, particularly Sapa in Vietnam.

Moreover, the survey found that all Filipinos see travel as a form of therapy, with 78 percent viewing their vacation as a mental health break to manage stress.

However, more than half of Filipinos said their travels are hampered by work schedule, financial constraints and time limitations.

Given this, Filipinos tend to book on average two nights of stay in a hotel or resort, and they look for accommodations that come with breakfast and offer a pool.

In 2024, Klook posted a threefold increase in hotel bookings in the Philippines from Filipinos and a 160-percent jump from foreigners, for a total growth of 190 percent. Klook sees hotel demand increasing in areas where there are large-scale events like concerts and marathons.

Klook also anticipates social media to play a larger role in Filipinos’ appetite for travel. Ho said Filipinos like to build their itinerary based on what they have seen and watched on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Klook has entered into a partnership with hotel manager Hospitality Innovators Inc. (HII) to cater to the domestic demand for stays.

HII maintains boutique hotels and serviced residences in some of the high-traffic locations within and outside of Metro Manila, such as The Picasso Boutique Serviced Residences and The Sphere Serviced Residences in Makati.