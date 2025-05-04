^

Megawide profit doubles in 2024

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2025 | 12:00am
This undated file photo shows the logo of Megawide Construction Corp.
MANILA, Philippines — Engineering and infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp. has doubled its profit last year following strong revenue contributions from its business operations.

Megawide reported a net income of P538 million in 2024, up by 100 percent from P269 million in the previous year.

Revenues climbed by 18 percent year-on-year to P22.1 billion as growth was recorded across the board.

“The broad-based growth achieved last year shows our ability to adapt to changing business landscapes, particularly in the office leasing and real estate markets, to sustain our momentum,” Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said.

“We complemented this with operational prudence to ensure that our top line gains will be preserved, as we navigate through global and local uncertainties,” he said.

Megawide’s construction revenues rose by 16 percent to P21 billion in 2024 as project completion remained on track.

Within construction, the pre-cast and construction solutions segment, likewise, registered a 28-percent revenue growth to P5.22 billion on higher contribution from external clients.

Real estate operations under PH1 World Developers Inc. delivered revenues of P711 million, more than four times the previous years, fueled by the steady revenue conversion of sales from projects.

Megawide said the total cumulative take up of P11 billion as of end-2024 is expected to sustain revenue generation in the coming years.

Landport operations at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, meanwhile, contributed P355 million on the back of healthy occupancy levels, with commercial spaces 98 percent leased-out.

Megawide recorded an order book at P43.5 billion in 2024 after securing P17.2 billion worth of new contracts for the year.

The company said it is looking forward to more ventures into scalable and responsive business platforms anchored on its engineering and construction DNA and precast and construction solutions advantage. 

City, province workers get different pay for same work. Why labor groups say it's unfair

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
After Labor Day, groups are calling for a uniform living wage for each industry and the elimination of provincial wage rates...
Trump says economy to boom but acknowledges recession risk

14 hours ago
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his policies will bring a boom in the US economy even as he acknowledged the possibility...
US reaching out to China for tariff talks — Beijing state media

2 days ago
United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets...
A case for entrepreneurial leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I introduced this case study to students at my leadership seminar more than a year ago to illustrate Taylor Swift's entrepreneurial leadership approach.
FNI completes nickel shipment to Indonesia

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Platinum Group Metals Corp., the operating arm of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (FNI) in Surigao, successfully made its first shipment for the year – bound for Indonesia – as the mining firm seeks...
HARI unveils electric CVs to support green transport push

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The official distributor of Hyundai trucks and buses in the Philippines has rolled out two electric commercial vehicles (CVs)...
Local travel tops plans of most Pinoys this year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Filipinos are proving that the travel surge in recent years is more than just a post-pandemic spike, as they plan to visit more domestic destinations this year.
Philippine ranks second in global digital fraud

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
The Philippines posted a suspected digital fraud rate of 13.4 percent in 2024, more than double the global average of 5.4...
ALI positions Southern Luzon as vital growth hub

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has positioned Southern Luzon as a significant growth center through its four large-scale...
