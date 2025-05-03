^

Chinabank profit climbs 10 percent to P6.5 billion in Q1

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
May 3, 2025 | 12:00am
The bank’s solid performance translated to a return on equity of 15.1 percent and a return on assets of 1.6 percent, among the highest in the local banking industry.
MANILA, Philippines — Sy-led China Banking Corp. sustained its growth trajectory in the first quarter, as its net income rose by 10 percent to P6.5 billion on the back of strong core business expansion.

“Our first quarter results reflect the fruits of the concerted efforts across all our different businesses to drive organic growth and support our customers,” Chinabank president and CEO Romeo Uyan Jr. said.

The bank’s solid performance translated to a return on equity of 15.1 percent and a return on assets of 1.6 percent, among the highest in the local banking industry.

Net interest income rose by 14 percent to P17.1 billion, supported by higher asset yields and loan volumes that helped cushion the impact of increased interest expenses. The bank maintained a healthy net interest margin of 4.5 percent.

Total revenues increased by eight percent year-on-year to P16.3 billion, while operating expenses went up by 17 percent to P8.4 billion due to continued investments in digital transformation, infrastructure and talent development.

Gross loans expanded by 19 percent to P954 billion, driven by robust lending to both businesses and consumers. Asset quality remained strong, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.5 percent, better than the industry average.

In line with improved credit conditions, the bank trimmed its loan loss provisions by six percent to P285 million. NPL coverage stood at 112 percent under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ updated guidelines.

On the funding side, deposits rose by eight percent to P1.3 trillion, supported by steady growth in checking and savings accounts as well as time deposits.

Chinabank chief finance officer Patrick Cheng credited the bank’s ongoing digital initiatives for helping to drive growth. 

“We expect to provide better service, expand our customer base and deepen client relationships with the launch earlier this year of our enhanced mobile app, My CBC, and other digital initiatives in the pipeline,” Cheng said said.

Chinabank’s total assets grew by 10 percent to P1.7 trillion, reinforcing the lender’s position as the fourth-largest private universal bank in the country.

The bank’s total equity rose by 13 percent to P175 billion, with book value per share increasing to P65.01. Reflecting its strong financial position, Chinabank declared a 14 percent higher total cash dividend of P6.7 billion, equivalent to a 27 percent payout ratio.

Shareholders on record as of May 9 will receive a regular dividend of P1.50 per common share and a special dividend of P1.00 per share on May 22.

Chinabank began operations in Binondo in 1920 and now operates 651 branches and 1,087 ATMs nationwide, including those of its savings bank arm, China Bank Savings.

