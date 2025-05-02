^

Condura earns Gold in Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards

The Philippine Star
May 2, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Concepcion Durables Inc. (Condura), a wholly owned subsidiary of Concepcion Industrial Corp., has been awarded Gold at the prestigious 27th Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards in the appliance category. This recognition highlights Condura’s dedication to providing durable, reliable and high-quality appliance solutions designed specifically for Filipino families and businesses in an increasingly demanding marketplace.

Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards stands as one of the most respected consumer surveys in Asia, celebrating companies that have earned consumer confidence through consistent delivery of quality products and services. Condura’s Gold Award status reflects the strong bond of trust it has built with Filipino consumers over the years and demonstrates its excellence in meeting their needs.

“Being recognized as a Trusted Brand by Reader’s Digest is a testament to Condura’s commitment to providing Filipinos with the best appliances that support their homes and businesses,” said Robert Hechanova, vice president for marketing of Condura. “Our products are built with Filipino ingenuity, designed to last and offer peace of mind to every family and business owner. This award belongs to every team member who has contributed to building Condura’s legacy of excellence.”

Condura has established itself as a reliable partner in households and small businesses nationwide. From energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers to dependable washing machines, its comprehensive product range is designed with one clear goal – to offer the most durable appliances that perfectly fit the Filipino lifestyle. Each product balances durability and longevity, practical features, and competitive pricing to meet the unique needs of Filipino families.

“This recognition encourages us to continue innovating and evolving, ensuring that Condura remains an enabler of Filipino progress,” added Hechanova. “We believe that when Filipinos have the right support, there’s no limit to what they can achieve. Our research and development team continues to invest in technologies that will further enhance the durability and efficiency of our products while maintaining their affordability.”

CONDURA
