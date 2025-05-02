New Clark City hosts $33 million solar facility

In a statement, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said Sindicatum C-Solar Power Inc. (SCSPI) recently broke ground for the Capas Solar Power Project on a 40-hectare lot within New Clark City.

MANILA, Philippines — The subsidiary of Singapore-based renewable energy developer Gurin Energy Pte. Ltd. is building a $33-million solar photovoltaic power plant in New Clark City in Tarlac.

Targeted to be completed by January next year, the facility will have a total capacity of 38.81 megawatts peak (31.25 megawatts alternating current).

It will be connected to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ substation in Concepcion, Tarlac via a 69-kilovolt transmission line.

“The Philippines has one of the most exciting opportunities for renewable energy in the world. Here in Capas, Tarlac, with the support of the BCDA, the local government and the stakeholders in our community, we wanted to show our commitment to our work plans by having this groundbreaking (ceremony),” Jose Rafael Mendoza, SCSPI president and Gurin Energy country manager said.

“This proposed solar project would definitely add to our target of achieving 35 percent of renewable energy share in the power generation mix by 2030,” Ruby de Guzman, assistant director of the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Management Bureau said.

Beyond addressing the energy requirements of locators and residents of New Clark City, Erwin Kenneth Peralta, vice president for Investment Promotions and Marketing at the BCDA said the solar project is also expected to bring skills and employment to the local community.

In September 2015, the BCDA and SCSPI entered into an agreement for the 25-year lease of the property for the solar facility.

In June 2023, SCSPI informed the BCDA of changes in its ownership structure after Gurin Energy acquired its holding company, Capas Investment Pte. Ltd from Sindicatum Renewable Energy Company Pte. Ltd.

Gurin Energy, which is backed by New Zealand-based Infratil Ltd., has investments in wind and solar energy projects across Asia.