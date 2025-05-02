^

Business

BingoPlus Foundation scales up national impact with P150 million grant

The Philippine Star
May 2, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of gaming firm DigiPlus Interactive, has received a P150 million funding to scale up its community programs nationwide.

Since its inception, BingoPlus Foundation has remained steadfast in delivering programs deeply rooted in community empowerment. In 2024 alone, BingoPlus Foundation impacted over 120,000 Filipinos through its core pillars and special programs centered on technology education, accessible health care, community resilience and responsible digitalization.

The donation comes at the heels of recognition for BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart Program with a Silver Anvil in the 59th Anvil Awards and a Gold Stevie Award in the 2024 APAC Stevie Awards for its efforts to support over 5,200 individuals with investments in technology education. BingoPlus Foundation awarded high-potential students nationwide with IT scholarships, complemented by the PLUS Factor leadership development program, while target public schools received robotics and programming learning tools and training. Together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), persons with disabilities also gained vocational training in computer skills and digital design.

Recognizing the need to bridge accessible health care to far-flung and underserved communities, the foundation’s KalusuganPLUS Program also supported over 30,200 Filipinos with vaccines, eye care, medicines, diagnostic services and health facilities. In particular, 18,614 residents in Bulacan, Cebu and General Santos were given access to clean water and sanitation facilities. The foundation further provided medical equipment for home care of senior citizens and to PLUS wards in public health facilities.

In championing community resilience, the KabuhayanPLUS Program has been instrumental in providing disaster relief and fostering sustainable livelihoods, impacting over 82,200 Filipinos. The program has mobilized swiftly to provide aid to typhoon survivors and those affected by volcanic eruptions and other calamities, allocating over P40 million for disaster response. Additionally, the program supports livelihood recovery, not only through financial aid for calamity-stricken families, but also through investments in vocational training for solo parents, among others.

BingoPlus Foundation further supports DigiPlus Interactive and its game brands – BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and Game Zone – in championing responsible digitalization through the “Pusta de Peligro” campaign. Activities like “Tamang Laro, Tamang Panalo” learning sessions enabled attendees to spot the signs of problem gambling and provide psychological first aid, while financial coaching for jackpot winners and infomercials promoted self-regulation and discipline in spending.

With the P150 million boost from DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation is now well-positioned to scale its reach and deepen its engagements across the Philippines, especially through its Make-A-Wish Project, which has since touched the lives of 2,300 individuals in 37 cities across 20 provinces.

“Through this investment, we look forward to enabling more strategic collaborations and more meaningful outcomes,” said Angela Camins-Wenieke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “From investing in our future talents to building resilient and healthy communities, we remain committed to multiplying the good for Filipinos.”

BINGOPLUS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US reaching out to China for tariff talks &mdash; Beijing state media

US reaching out to China for tariff talks — Beijing state media

7 hours ago
United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets...
Business
fbtw
PAL eyes codeshare deal with Emirates

PAL eyes codeshare deal with Emirates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippines Airlines  is exploring the opportunity of signing a codeshare deal with Emirates to improve...
Business
fbtw

SM unveils 88th Philippines mall, 2 more to open this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group, the country’s largest mall operator, is reinforcing further its supremacy in the retail sector with the opening this month of its first new shopping center for 2025, with two more planned for...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely eased further in April &ndash; BSP

Inflation likely eased further in April – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
 Inflation is projected to settle within the 1.3 to 2.1 percent range in April, with a strong chance of the rate falling...
Business
fbtw

Giga Summit 2025

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Last week at the biennial Giga Summit, one of the standout moments was Meralco’s unveiling of its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition  program- a bold step toward a secure and sustainable energy future...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Blackout in Spain

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Spain’s power grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time on April 16, 2025, with wind, solar and hydro meeting all peninsular electricity demand during a weekday. Then last Monday, at 12:35 p.m.,...
Business
fbtw

Smart traffic solutions eyed for PPP

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government wants investors to explore the emerging market for public-private partnerships (PPP) that provide smart solutions for mass transport and traffic management in cities.
Business
fbtw
Budget releases up, utilization steady in Q1

Budget releases up, utilization steady in Q1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government increased its releases of cash allocations with state agencies registering a steady utilization rate as of...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower bond offer earns top credit rating

AboitizPower bond offer earns top credit rating

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The planned issuance of up to P30 billion worth of retail bonds by Aboitiz Power Corp. has attained the highest credit rating...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime to spend P25 billion for Pasay reclamation project

SM Prime to spend P25 billion for Pasay reclamation project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed integrated property developer of the Sy family, is set to spend P25 billion this year for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with