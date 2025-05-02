BingoPlus Foundation scales up national impact with P150 million grant

MANILA, Philippines — BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of gaming firm DigiPlus Interactive, has received a P150 million funding to scale up its community programs nationwide.

Since its inception, BingoPlus Foundation has remained steadfast in delivering programs deeply rooted in community empowerment. In 2024 alone, BingoPlus Foundation impacted over 120,000 Filipinos through its core pillars and special programs centered on technology education, accessible health care, community resilience and responsible digitalization.

The donation comes at the heels of recognition for BingoPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart Program with a Silver Anvil in the 59th Anvil Awards and a Gold Stevie Award in the 2024 APAC Stevie Awards for its efforts to support over 5,200 individuals with investments in technology education. BingoPlus Foundation awarded high-potential students nationwide with IT scholarships, complemented by the PLUS Factor leadership development program, while target public schools received robotics and programming learning tools and training. Together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), persons with disabilities also gained vocational training in computer skills and digital design.

Recognizing the need to bridge accessible health care to far-flung and underserved communities, the foundation’s KalusuganPLUS Program also supported over 30,200 Filipinos with vaccines, eye care, medicines, diagnostic services and health facilities. In particular, 18,614 residents in Bulacan, Cebu and General Santos were given access to clean water and sanitation facilities. The foundation further provided medical equipment for home care of senior citizens and to PLUS wards in public health facilities.

In championing community resilience, the KabuhayanPLUS Program has been instrumental in providing disaster relief and fostering sustainable livelihoods, impacting over 82,200 Filipinos. The program has mobilized swiftly to provide aid to typhoon survivors and those affected by volcanic eruptions and other calamities, allocating over P40 million for disaster response. Additionally, the program supports livelihood recovery, not only through financial aid for calamity-stricken families, but also through investments in vocational training for solo parents, among others.

BingoPlus Foundation further supports DigiPlus Interactive and its game brands – BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and Game Zone – in championing responsible digitalization through the “Pusta de Peligro” campaign. Activities like “Tamang Laro, Tamang Panalo” learning sessions enabled attendees to spot the signs of problem gambling and provide psychological first aid, while financial coaching for jackpot winners and infomercials promoted self-regulation and discipline in spending.

With the P150 million boost from DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation is now well-positioned to scale its reach and deepen its engagements across the Philippines, especially through its Make-A-Wish Project, which has since touched the lives of 2,300 individuals in 37 cities across 20 provinces.

“Through this investment, we look forward to enabling more strategic collaborations and more meaningful outcomes,” said Angela Camins-Wenieke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “From investing in our future talents to building resilient and healthy communities, we remain committed to multiplying the good for Filipinos.”