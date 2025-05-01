FinScore redefines credit risk assessment in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — FinScore has upgraded its CrediView solution to redefine credit risk assessment in the Philippines, with behavioral insights drawn from the financial interactions of millions of Filipinos across over 50 lenders.

Financial institutions can now access deeper, more dynamic and real-time borrower profiles – analyzing not just who applies for credit, but how, when and how often.

Unlike traditional credit bureaus, which often deliver delayed or outdated information, CrediView offers insights that are as recent as “yesterday”– a crucial advantage in today’s fast-moving lending environment. This near-real – time visibility allows lenders to act on fresh borrower behavior, not weeks-old data.

CrediView’s evolved model introduces a rich layer of request-based behavioral variables. These insights are built for a broad spectrum of financial institutions – from digital lenders and fintech startups to traditional banks and buy-now pay-later (BNPL) providers. By surfacing intent and real-time behavioral patterns, lenders can detect intent and reduce default risk – with zero compromise on data privacy.

The platform does not disclose personally identifiable information or the names of financial institutions a borrower may have interacted with. Instead, it aggregates and presents the volume of categorized financial requests (e.g., loan application counts) across FinScore’s ecosystem, grouped by type and timeframe.

“We’re shifting the lens from who applied to how they apply and how often,” said Angel Dimitrov, COO and country manager at FinScore. “It’s a more powerful, predictive approach to credit analysis that complements traditional data and enhances visibility into borrower behavior.

FinScore’s extensive historical reach – having worked with over 50 unique financial institutions – means that every interaction contributes to a richer, more intelligent dataset powering CrediView’s insights.

“CrediView doesn’t just support lending – it strengthens it,” Dimitrov said. “By giving lenders a more complete behavioral picture, we’re helping them make decisions that are both faster and safer.”