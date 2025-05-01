^

Business

FinScore redefines credit risk assessment in Philippines

The Philippine Star
May 1, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — FinScore has upgraded its CrediView solution to redefine credit risk assessment in the Philippines, with behavioral insights drawn from the financial interactions of millions of Filipinos across over 50  lenders.

Financial institutions can now access deeper, more dynamic and real-time borrower profiles – analyzing not just who applies for credit, but how, when and how often.

Unlike traditional credit bureaus, which often deliver delayed or outdated information, CrediView offers insights that are as recent as “yesterday”– a crucial advantage in today’s fast-moving lending environment. This near-real – time visibility allows lenders to act on fresh borrower behavior, not weeks-old data.

CrediView’s evolved model introduces a rich layer of request-based behavioral variables. These insights are built for a broad spectrum of financial institutions – from digital lenders and fintech startups to traditional banks and buy-now pay-later (BNPL) providers. By surfacing intent and real-time behavioral patterns, lenders can detect intent and reduce default risk – with zero compromise on data privacy.

The platform does not disclose personally identifiable information or the names of financial institutions a borrower may have interacted with. Instead, it aggregates and presents the volume of categorized financial requests (e.g., loan application counts) across FinScore’s ecosystem, grouped by type and timeframe.

“We’re shifting the lens from who applied to how they apply and how often,” said Angel Dimitrov, COO and country manager at FinScore. “It’s a more powerful, predictive approach to credit analysis that complements traditional data and enhances visibility into borrower behavior.

FinScore’s extensive historical reach – having worked with over 50 unique financial institutions – means that every interaction contributes to a richer, more intelligent dataset powering CrediView’s insights.

“CrediView doesn’t just support lending – it strengthens it,” Dimitrov said. “By giving lenders a more complete behavioral picture, we’re helping them make decisions that are both faster and safer.”

FINSCORE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP orders CIMB to &lsquo;swiftly address&rsquo; cause of unauthorized transfers

BSP orders CIMB to ‘swiftly address’ cause of unauthorized transfers

10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed CIMB Bank Philippines to promptly address the root cause of the recent unauthorized...
Business
fbtw
Makati pact: 19-nation bloc calls for united front amid trade barriers

Makati pact: 19-nation bloc calls for united front amid trade barriers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Facing an increase in protectionist policies by wealthier economies, the Philippines on Tuesday, April 29, led 18 other middle-income...
Business
fbtw

Wallflower

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
If the Southeast Asian economic scene was something like your high school junior-senior prom, the Philippines will be the consistent wallflower.
Business
fbtw

AEV remains dynamic

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
My early coverage of the Aboitiz Group was in the early 1980s as a trade/energy reporter.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines banks more resilient than regional peers&rsquo;

‘Philippines banks more resilient than regional peers’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Philippine banks are poised to weather the looming economic headwinds better than their Association of Southeast Asian Nations counterparts...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL eyes codeshare deal with Emirates

PAL eyes codeshare deal with Emirates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippines Airlines  is exploring the opportunity of signing a codeshare deal with Emirates to improve...
Business
fbtw
Maya rolls out premium credit card

Maya rolls out premium credit card

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Fintech ecosystem and digital bank Maya has launched a premium black-tier credit card designed to give more Filipinos access...
Business
fbtw

Giga Summit 2025

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 2 hours ago
Last week at the biennial Giga Summit, one of the standout moments was Meralco’s unveiling of its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition  program- a bold step toward a secure and sustainable energy future...
Business
fbtw
Move It urges government to reconsider fleet cut

Move It urges government to reconsider fleet cut

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi service provider Move It has urged government to reconsider its decision to reduce the company’s driver...
Business
fbtw

High growth, no new taxes, beautiful direction

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 2 hours ago
A number of good news and beautiful reports that I read this week. See these stories in The Philippine STAR: “ No new taxes to be imposed, says DOF” (April 29), ‘Too early to tinker with growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with