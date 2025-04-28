^

Business

Japanese partner eyes higher stake in MPTC

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2025 | 12:00am
MPTC is looking to secure fresh funds through an equity sale to Mit-Pacific, the joint venture between Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp. for Transport and Urban Development.
MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese joint venture is planning to raise its stake in Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) in a transaction that could lay the groundwork for one of the biggest mergers in the Philippines.

Mit-Pacific owns a 6.6-percent stake in MPTC as part of the P12-billion agreement it signed with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Mit-Pacific owns a 6.6-percent stake in MPTC as part of the P12-billion agreement it signed with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan confirmed to reporters that Mit-Pacific is bent on scaling up its ownership in MPTC. For MPTC, the deal could mean raising at least P30 billion that it can use for debt payment.

Pangilinan said MPTC has to cut its debt first before it can merge with San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) toll business as planned. As of 2023, MPTC owes P153.21 billion to lenders, the highest among MPIC groups, including its parent’s debt of P77.18 billion.

“We have to raise money first for our tollways, and when we are done with that, then we can do the merger talks (with SMC),” Pangilinan said.

In March, Pangilinan announced that MPIC is selling as much as 20 percent of MPTC to pick up fresh funds for debt settlement.

At the time, Pangilinan declined to identify the prospective investor of MPTC, but he confirmed that a transaction should be closed in two months.

In 2024, MPIC bought back the shares of Mit-Pacific, reducing Mit-Pacific’s interest in MPIC to 7.8 percent, from 14.5 percent. MPIC issued to Mit-Pacific an P11.9-billion exchangeable bond, which equates to a 6.6-percent ownership in MPTC.

MPTC is also looking at going public next year to raise more funds, but the long-term plan of the company is to merge with SMC’s toll venture. Once the merger materializes, it would establish a tollway superpower that controls the biggest expressways in the country.

The resulting company from the merger would also operate several projects abroad, as MPTC is a significant owner of select tollways in Indonesia and Vietnam. MPTC is also working with SMC in pursuing the P72-billion effort to build the Cavite-Batangas Expressway and Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway to improve access to Southern Tagalog.

DOTr to deploy more K9 units to LRT, MRT stations

DOTr to deploy more K9 units to LRT, MRT stations

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is set to deploy additional K9 units at Metro Manila’s Metro Rail Transit-3 and Light...
Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

Digital nomad visas seen to target remote workers, spur spending

1 day ago
The Philippine government is banking on a soon-to-be-launched digital nomad visa (DNV) program to attract remote workers and...
Isuzu Philippines names new president

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Isuzu Philippines Corp., which is aiming to maintain its dominance in the truck segment, has named Mikio Tsukui as its new president.
New markets seen for value-added coconut products

New markets seen for value-added coconut products

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The rise in vegetable oil prices in the world market is opening new doors to one of the country’s prized agricultural...
Makati Life sets blueprint for PPP-led hospital expansion

Makati Life sets blueprint for PPP-led hospital expansion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Newly opened Makati Life Medical Center is positioning itself as the country’s first and largest public-private...
Sideways trading seen as market seeks fresh leads

Sideways trading seen as market seeks fresh leads

By Richmond Mercurio | 40 minutes ago
Local stocks are expected to continue trading sideways this week as investors search for fresh leads that could support a...
Has the US dollar peaked?

By Wilson Sy | 40 minutes ago
The US dollar’s long-standing role as the ultimate refuge during market storms is cracking.
CIMB Bank fixes unauthorized fund transfers after complaints

CIMB Bank fixes unauthorized fund transfers after complaints

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 40 minutes ago
CIMB Bank Philippines said it has returned the funds to customers affected by unauthorized transactions that occurred on Saturday...
Netbank, JuanHand partner for financial inclusion program

Netbank, JuanHand partner for financial inclusion program

40 minutes ago
Netbank Inc., a leader in rural banking, has partnered with JuanHand, the country’s leading pure fintech lending app,...
Are we Filipinos poor?

By Marianne Go | 40 minutes ago
Filipinos always seem to have a unique way of coping with economic difficulties, so much so that it is often hard to tell if the economy is tanking, especially if you live in the bubble of centric Metro Manila....
