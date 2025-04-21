^

April 22: Fuel price hike returns, increases by up to P1.35 per liter

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 3:14pm
An attendant (R) fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — After enjoying nearly P4 per liter in fuel rollbacks during Holy Week, motorists will face an increase of up to P1.35 per liter starting Tuesday, April 22.

Oil companies are set to raise gasoline prices by P1.35 per liter, diesel by P1.30 per liter and kerosene by P1.10 per liter.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, PetroGazz, Jetti Petroleum, Caltex and CleanFuel announced the pump price adjustments in separate advisories on Monday, April 21.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the upcoming price hike stems from anticipated global supply tightening following new US sanctions on Iran.

It also pointed to supply concerns over planned output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which seek to counter expected production increases in May.

Oil firms implemented significant rollbacks during Holy Week, attributing the cuts to the escalating US trade war, marked by successive tariffs, as well as lower petroleum export prices from Saudi Arabia to Asia.

Gasoline prices last week dropped by P3.60 per liter, diesel by P2.90, and kerosene by P3.30, marking the largest fuel price decrease of 2025 so far.

With this week's fuel price hike, the total net increase in gasoline is P2.30 per liter, while diesel rises by P2.85 per liter. Kerosene, however, still reflects a net decrease of P1.80 per liter.

