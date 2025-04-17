LTFRB mulls revival of driving academy for PUV drivers amid â€˜kamoteâ€™ incidents

LTFRB mulls revival of driving academy for PUV drivers amid ‘kamote’ incidents

Commuters avail free rides as part of the “Libreng Sakay” program at the Monumento EDSA carousel bus station in Caloocan City on Saturday (August 6, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Following a string of road accidents involving buses and jeeps, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is considering bringing back driving academies for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

The LTFRB recently suspended the operations of a bus company involved in an accident along NLEX. The agency is also investigating a fatal jeepney crash on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

LTFRB spokesperson Ariel Inton said that the rise in 'kamote' or reckless drivers has already reached the attention of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Maaari pong ma-revive iyong panukala ng driving academy para sa mga public utility transport drivers,” Inton said on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public hearing.

(The proposal to revive a driving academy for public utility transport drivers may be revived.)

Inton said that it will be done in consultation with public transport stakeholders.

The LTFRB has already moved to mandate additional road safety courses for PUV drivers in March, but suspended the plans within the same month due to concerns from the transport sector.

Inton explained that when a PUV driver is hired, they already have a license. A driving academy will provide stricter training so they know their personal accountability as PUV drivers.

“Wala pa iyong aksidente, doon po natin gagawin iyong programang ito at hindi after the accident (The accident has not happened yet, that is where we do this program, not after the accident),” Inton said.

Operators can no longer use the excuse that their PUV drivers resigned after an accident, Inton said. They will now be held accountable for their drivers’ actions

Inton acknowledged that road accidents may not be completely eliminated, but the agency aims to reduce the incidents.