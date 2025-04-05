Golden Arches renews 20-year franchise deal with McDonaldâ€™s

^

Golden Arches renews 20-year franchise deal with McDonald’s

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2025 | 12:00am
The grant of the new term license up to the year 2045 allows GADC to own, develop and operate restaurants and engage in the sub-franchising of restaurants under the McDonald’s brand in the Philippines in accordance with the multi-unit franchise agreement.
MANILA, Philippines — Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC) has entered into a multi-unit franchise agreement with Illinois-based fast food behemoth McDonald’s Corp. for a new 20-year franchise term in the Philippines.

GADC chairman and founder George Yang has held the master franchise since the opening of the first McDonald’s store in 1981. 

“The new term license granted to us by McDonald’s Corp. is a bold statement of our collective ambition as we remain committed to serve as a beacon of growth, opportunity and shared moments with every Filipino family,” George said.

The Philippines is currently one of the largest and rapidly developing McDonald’s markets globally based on the number of stores. 

Since the opening of its first restaurant in Morayta Street Manila, McDonald’s has expanded its network to 792 stores nationwide as of end-2024.

George said that GADC would reach a new milestone by opening its 800th store in the country this year.

“We take pride in the positive impact we make every time we open a McDonald’s store. With every store that we open, we are able to signal market readiness and growth in an area, provide direct employment and contribute to nation building,” he said.

Partnering with GADC, also known as McDonald’s Philippines, are over 100 independent business leaders who operate McDonald’s stores as sub-franchisees, enabling the company to be present in more local communities.

McDonald’s Philippines store network spans all the regions in the country, with the majority of its stores located in NCR and Luzon.

Close to 70 percent of its stores are free-standing with drive-thru. 

Last year, McDonald’s beefed up its network in the country by opening 65 new stores.

“This 2025, we aim to break our record new store openings,” GADC president and CEO Kenneth Yang said.

“We see our growth coming from areas outside of NCR that have rapidly been developing. We’re excited to open more stores and bring McDonald’s closer to more Filipinos,” Kenneth said.

McDonald’s Philippines became a 100 percent Filipino-owned company in 2005 with George and Kenneth as its majority owners and Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan as its investment partner.

The strategic move paved the way for the company to look towards a digitally led future underpinned by the growing demand for a seamless omni-channel customer experience.

McDonald’s pioneered many firsts, including being the first quick service restaurant to have an online delivery channel in 2009, being the first to launch a McDelivery App in 2014 and being one of the first and now one of the largest merchants in third party delivery aggregators like Grab and Food Panda

Last year, McDelivery contributed 19 percent to total sales of the company.

“Investing in digital, and in the customer experience has yielded growth and even protected the company during the most challenging times, like the pandemic in 2020. When many food businesses closed, we were able to remain open and serve our customers via drive-thru or delivery,” Kenneth said.

“Our digital transformation journey has enabled us not just to scale the business and serve more customers, but it has improved how we do it. We are not stopping with these platforms and solutions, more so, continuously working on opportunities coming from evolving customer preferences and behaviors,” he said.

