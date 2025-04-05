Dennis Uyâ€™s wife quits Dito ahead of entry of new investor

Dennis Uy’s wife quits Dito ahead of entry of new investor

MANILA, Philippines — The wife of tycoon Dennis Uy has stepped down as treasurer of Dito CME Holdings Corp. ahead of his husband’s plan to give up majority control to a Singapore-based investor.

Dito CME yesterday said Cherylyn Chiong Uy, the wife of its founder, resigned from her role as treasurer effective last Thursday, citing personal reasons.

Uy remains a director of Dito CME, which is struggling to get out of its piling debts, compelling the Udenna Group to sell down its stake.

In February, Dito CME received approval from the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to proceed with its plan to transact with Summit Telco Corp. Pte. Ltd. The investor, headquartered in Singapore, looks to subscribe to nine billion primary common shares in Dito CME.

If pursued, Summit Telco would acquire majority control in Dito CME, which plays an important role in Philippine telco. Dito CME is the parent of youngest telco Dito Telecommunity Corp. that is challenging the industry duopoly of Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.

Currently, Udenna Corp. owns a 49.79-percent stake in Dito CME, while Summit Telco Holdings Corp. holds 15.36 percent.

Summit Telco Corp. Pte. Ltd., the investor eyeing a majority share, owns 7.4 percent, while the remainder is owned by the public.

Dito CME has yet to release its full financial report for 2024, but latest available data showed it is struggling to pay up its maturing debts.

Between January and September 2024, Dito CME’s net loss rose by 93 percent to P11.05 billion, with capital deficiency ballooning to P60.23 billion. In spite of this, Dito CME is confident that the worst is over, as revenue picks up on Dito’s expansion.

Based on management’s projection, Dito CME should book a profit by 2027. Dito is growing its revenue at a steady pace, reaching nearly P12 billion in the nine months to September 2024.

Dito CME said Kim Jay Villamar is serving Uy’s remaining term as treasurer, and Uy remains a director of the company.

Aside from this, Raouf Kizilbash resigned as director of Dito CME, also due to personal reasons, and his seat was assigned to Chun Lam Chan.