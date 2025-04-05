TOP.ph widens presence in Philippine fintech market

MANILA, Philippines — Digital financial services provider TOP.ph has strengthened its presence in the Philippine fintech industry with the launch of its latest financial solution, the TOP Card.

Officially unveiled on April 4, the TOP Card seamlessly integrates with the TOP.ph e-wallet, offering users greater financial accessibility and flexibility in managing their funds.

“We understand that our users need reliable access to their funds regardless of their internet connection and TOP Card bridges that gap,” Joseph Tanpoco, chief technology and operations officer of TOP.ph, said.

Designed to extend the capabilities of the TOP.ph wallet, the new card enables users to withdraw cash securely from BancNet ATMs nationwide and make purchases at BancNet terminals, bridging the gap between digital convenience and traditional banking.

As more Filipinos rely on digital wallets for transactions, the TOP Card provides an alternative for users who still require cash withdrawals or physical card-based payments.

Users can request a card directly through the TOP.ph app by updating to the latest version, Once processed, the card will be shipped to their specified delivery address.

“Born from a clear vision of enhancing financial inclusion, TOP.ph continues its dedication to empower users through accessible, intuitive and secure technology solutions,” Tanpoco said.

With this launch, TOP.ph continues to position itself as an emerging yet reliable e-wallet and financial tool provider in the Philippines.

“The TOP Card isn’t just a financial tool; it’s your trusted partner in managing daily finances,” Tanpoco said.