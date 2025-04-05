^

Business

TOP.ph widens presence in Philippine fintech market

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2025 | 12:00am
TOP.ph widens presence in Philippine fintech market
Stock image of people using their mobile phone.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Digital financial services provider TOP.ph has strengthened its presence in the Philippine fintech industry with the launch of its latest financial solution, the TOP Card.

Officially unveiled on April 4, the TOP Card seamlessly integrates with the TOP.ph e-wallet, offering users greater financial accessibility and flexibility in managing their funds.

“We understand that our users need reliable access to their funds regardless of their internet connection and TOP Card bridges that gap,” Joseph Tanpoco, chief technology and operations officer of TOP.ph, said.

Designed to extend the capabilities of the TOP.ph wallet, the new card enables users to withdraw cash securely from BancNet ATMs nationwide and make purchases at BancNet terminals, bridging the gap between digital convenience and traditional banking.

As more Filipinos rely on digital wallets for transactions, the TOP Card provides an alternative for users who still require cash withdrawals or physical card-based payments.

Users can request a card directly through the TOP.ph app by updating to the latest version, Once processed, the card will be shipped to their specified delivery address.

“Born from a clear vision of enhancing financial inclusion, TOP.ph continues its dedication to empower users through accessible, intuitive and secure technology solutions,” Tanpoco said.

With this launch, TOP.ph continues to position itself as an emerging yet reliable e-wallet and financial tool provider in the Philippines.

“The TOP Card isn’t just a financial tool; it’s your trusted partner in managing daily finances,” Tanpoco said.

DIGITAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs

Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs

By Beiyi Seow | 1 day ago
After weeks of anticipation, US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on trading partners Wednesday, calling...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Trump 2.0 poses risks to energy transition in Asia&rsquo;

‘Trump 2.0 poses risks to energy transition in Asia’

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The firm stance of US President Donald Trump against renewables could slow the energy transition in Asia, but Philippine energy...
Business
fbtw
Stocks extend global rout after Trump's shock tariff blitz

Stocks extend global rout after Trump's shock tariff blitz

8 hours ago
Equities widened losses in Asia and Europe on Friday, extending a global rout inflicted by Donald Trump's tariff blitz...
Business
fbtw

Following rules

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We Pinoys are not known for a predisposition to follow rules.
Business
fbtw
WESM prices spike to highest in 7 months

WESM prices spike to highest in 7 months

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
After hitting a two-year low last month, power rates in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market  nearly doubled in March,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pag-IBIG to release P157 billion housing loans this year

Pag-IBIG to release P157 billion housing loans this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, is targeting to release some P157 billion in housing loans this...
Business
fbtw
SMIC recognized as Philippines best large cap company

SMIC recognized as Philippines best large cap company

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the parent company of the SM group, has been recognized as the best large cap company in the...
Business
fbtw
PSEi tumbles, peso gains amid Trump&rsquo;s tariff blitz

PSEi tumbles, peso gains amid Trump’s tariff blitz

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market tumbled anew amid the extended global rout inflicted by US President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz,...
Business
fbtw
ERC ramps up approval of power projects

ERC ramps up approval of power projects

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ramped up the approval of power deals and operational permits, further reinforcing...
Business
fbtw

MacroAsia in talks for new Lufthansa lease

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Aviation support service provider MacroAsia Corp. Said it is talking to regulators for a new lease contract for Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP), demanding that rates be made competitive for business viabili...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with