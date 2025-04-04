Trump tariffs take down share prices

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index plummeted by 1.63 percent or 101.95 points to close yesterday’s session at 6,145.73.

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market snapped a three-day winning streak, falling sharply after the tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

Also finishing in the negative territory was the broader All Shares index, which plunged by 1.10 percent or 40.71 points to 3,664.41.

“Philippine shares were sold down after holding steady the last couple of trading days as markets around the world reacted to President Trump’s tariff rollout,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

Limlingan said the market was faring better early morning than most regions as investors looked toward the March inflation, which raised hopes for a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas rate cut in April.

“However, ultimately, many chose to remain on the sidelines,” he said.

Net value turnover thinned to P4.3 billion from the previous day’s P5.1 billion.

Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows at P101.10 million.

All sectors were in the red, except for mining and oil, which increased by 0.39 percent.

The services index posted the biggest loss at 1.98 percent, followed by holding firms, which fell by 1.76 percent.

Decliners squashed advancers, 125 to 71, while 54 issues were unchanged.

ICTSI was the top traded company, declining by 2.38 percent to P353 per share, followed by Jollibee and BDO which dropped 3.11 percent and 1.52 percent, respectively, to P224 and P155.60.