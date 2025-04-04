Following rules

We Pinoys are not known for a predisposition to follow rules. A quick look at the chaos in our streets shows how pasaway we are. Rules are merely suggestions we ignore, if convenient.

It was not surprising that many Pinoys were arrested in Doha, Qatar for a demonstration of support for Rodrigo Duterte.

They were warned that such political gatherings are banned in Qatar.

So, they are now in a Qatari prison facing possible years of imprisonment, a hefty fine and deportation. Now they will be unable to pay the debts they incurred in getting their overseas jobs.

Then there was this Senate hearing on that Sta. Maria, Isabela bridge that collapsed after a supposedly overloaded truck passed on it. There is a load limit on bridges and expressways that is ignored most of the time.

When I was helping out with the rehabilitated NLEX some decades ago, one of our biggest problems was getting the trucks loaded with wet sand/gravel to go to the weighing station first. Our staff end up in serious arguments with truck drivers on why they cannot drive their overloaded trucks on the expressway.

Politicians added pressure, ignoring the fact that overloaded trucks damage the expressway. Just look at the truck lane on C-5 for proof.

The Lopezes running NLEX at the time wanted world-class standards. Ping de Jesus who was on top of NLEX hired a foreign quality assurance team to oversee the work being done by the Australian contractor. And they were strict. When they detected something amiss with a 20-kilometer segment, the Australian contractor had to redo the 20-kilometer stretch.

That’s not the case with DPWH. They knew the Isabela bridge was seriously flawed but didn’t do enough. Part of that bridge collapsed just 26 days after it soft opened. It hasn’t even been officially turned over to the government.

A truck supposedly overloaded with rocks that attempted to pass the bridge was the immediate cause of the collapse. It shouldn’t have been on the bridge. It was the final blow on a truly problematic bridge.

Construction started in November 2014 and was completed on Feb. 1, 2025. The bridge was planned to be completed by 2019 but was finished in 2021 because it had to be retrofitted. That was strange because retrofitting of bridges usually happens after many years of use.

The bridge cost P1.225 billion and must now be retrofitted again for an additional P274.8 million. And for some unexplained reason, the retrofit cost is paid by the taxpayers rather than the favored contractor who should normally bear it.

DPWH engineers filed reports indicating that all 12 segments of the collapsed bridge have defects. These include cracks, snapped bolts and deformed steel cross. There were 935 “fails” recorded by engineers who evaluated the bridge. Apparently, DPWH didn’t take the reported defects seriously.

Baka puede na.

One of the technical inspection reports indicated “significant cracks”– hindi lang cracks – significant cracks along the side of the columns, where tension was induced by the shifting of the deck slab…

A DPWH engineer acknowledged “the presence of multiple longitudinal cracks at the concrete slab of Span 7, which was not noticed during the first inspection on June 11, 2018. We first noticed the presence of horizontal cracks lately in one of our daily monitoring activities on Span 8, but we somehow gave no importance to it as it is minimal in size and numbers. It was only during the second joint inspection on July 13, 2018 that the noticed horizontal cracks had multiplied and become very evident.”

It was also revealed during the Senate hearing that tests showed the steel bars used were substandard. Quoting from the transcript:

“Sen Alan Peter Cayetano: Sa laboratory ninyo po kapagka hinila ang bakal, ninipis siya tapos jagged iyong bali. Dito po makinis at saka hindi umiba iyong size. So usually ibig sabihin niyan substandard iyong bakal na ginamit…

Mr. Bonoan (DPWH Sec): Probably...”

That’s also the usual cause of buildings collapsing in this country. Using substandard steel bars is how they cut costs probably because the contractor has to share the budget with politicians.

The technical reports cited in the Senate hearing showed the importance of following rules, following building codes or in this case the bridge code.

The recent earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand showed how well the Thais implemented their building code. Not one of the many skyscrapers fell. What collapsed was a 30-story building being constructed by a Chinese contractor whose work quality was already in question.

According to The Bangkok Post, the Chinese contractor, a Chinese government-owned company, was found to have used substandard steel bars.

If a similar earthquake happens here, there will be massive casualties because substandard steel bars are commonly used here too. DTI had been helpless in imposing product standards. The substandard steel bars are mostly products of small steel mills discarded from China and found their way here.

I was just thinking that the proper authorities should check the quality of cement, steel bars and design of the Kaliwa Dam now being built by the Chinese.

Any failure is catastrophic.

We are supposedly due for a similarly huge earthquake and we will likely see severe damage and loss of life. DPWH and their contractors seem to ignore the building code and use substandard materials.

There is an overpass in Iloilo that had to be closed after a few weeks of use, another example of bad construction or bad construction supervision by DPWH.

A major new bridge in Mindanao also developed huge potholes barely a month after inauguration.

But not all Pinoys are pasaway. The Filipino professionals who can be depended on to follow rules to the letter are airplane pilots, aircraft mechanics and some medical doctors because they know lives are on the line. Puede na is not good enough. Palusot can be deadly.

