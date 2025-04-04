^

Business

Following rules

DEMAND AND SUPPLY - Boo Chanco - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2025 | 12:00am

We Pinoys are not known for a predisposition to follow rules. A quick look at the chaos in our streets shows how pasaway we are. Rules are merely suggestions we ignore, if convenient.

It was not surprising that many Pinoys were arrested in Doha, Qatar for a demonstration of support for Rodrigo Duterte.

They were warned that such political gatherings are banned in Qatar.

So, they are now in a Qatari prison facing possible years of imprisonment, a hefty fine and deportation. Now they will be unable to pay the debts they incurred in getting their overseas jobs.

Then there was this Senate hearing on that Sta. Maria, Isabela bridge that collapsed after a supposedly overloaded truck passed on it. There is a load limit on bridges and expressways that is ignored most of the time.

When I was helping out with the rehabilitated NLEX some decades ago, one of our biggest problems was getting the trucks loaded with wet sand/gravel to go to the weighing station first. Our staff end up in serious arguments with truck drivers on why they cannot drive their overloaded trucks on the expressway.

Politicians added pressure, ignoring the fact that overloaded trucks damage the expressway. Just look at the truck lane on C-5 for proof.

The Lopezes running NLEX at the time wanted world-class standards. Ping de Jesus who was on top of NLEX hired a foreign quality assurance team to oversee the work being done by the Australian contractor. And they were strict. When they detected something amiss with a 20-kilometer segment, the Australian contractor had to redo the 20-kilometer stretch.

That’s not the case with DPWH. They knew the Isabela bridge was seriously flawed but didn’t do enough. Part of that bridge collapsed just 26 days after it soft opened. It hasn’t even been officially turned over to the government.

A truck supposedly overloaded with rocks that attempted to pass the bridge was the immediate cause of the collapse. It shouldn’t have been on the bridge. It was the final blow on a truly problematic bridge.

Construction started in November 2014 and was completed on Feb. 1, 2025. The bridge was planned to be completed by 2019 but was finished in 2021 because it had to be retrofitted. That was strange because retrofitting of bridges usually happens after many years of use.

The bridge cost P1.225 billion and must now be retrofitted again for an additional P274.8 million. And for some unexplained reason, the retrofit cost is paid by the taxpayers rather than the favored contractor who should normally bear it.

DPWH engineers filed reports indicating that all 12 segments of the collapsed bridge have defects. These include cracks, snapped bolts and deformed steel cross.  There were 935 “fails” recorded by engineers who evaluated the bridge. Apparently, DPWH didn’t take the reported defects seriously.

Baka puede na.

One of the technical inspection reports indicated “significant cracks”– hindi lang cracks – significant cracks along the side of the columns, where tension was induced by the shifting of the deck slab…

A DPWH engineer acknowledged “the presence of multiple longitudinal cracks at the concrete slab of Span 7, which was not noticed during the first inspection on June 11, 2018. We first noticed the presence of horizontal cracks lately in one of our daily monitoring activities on Span 8, but we somehow gave no importance to it as it is minimal in size and numbers. It was only during the second joint inspection on July 13, 2018 that the noticed horizontal cracks had multiplied and become very evident.”

It was also revealed during the Senate hearing that tests showed the steel bars used were substandard. Quoting from the transcript:

“Sen Alan Peter Cayetano: Sa laboratory ninyo po kapagka hinila ang bakal, ninipis siya tapos jagged iyong bali. Dito po makinis at saka hindi umiba iyong size. So usually ibig sabihin niyan substandard iyong bakal na ginamit…

Mr. Bonoan (DPWH Sec): Probably...”

That’s also the usual cause of buildings collapsing in this country. Using substandard steel bars is how they cut costs probably because the contractor has to share the budget with politicians.

The technical reports cited in the Senate hearing showed the importance of following rules, following building codes or in this case the bridge code.

The recent earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand showed how well the Thais implemented their building code. Not one of the many skyscrapers fell. What collapsed was a 30-story building being constructed by a Chinese contractor whose work quality was already in question.

According to The Bangkok Post, the Chinese contractor, a Chinese government-owned company, was found to have used substandard steel bars.

If a similar earthquake happens here, there will be massive casualties because substandard steel bars are commonly used here too. DTI had been helpless in imposing product standards. The substandard steel bars are mostly products of small steel mills discarded from China and found their way here.

I was just thinking that the proper authorities should check the quality of cement, steel bars and design of the Kaliwa Dam now being built by the Chinese.

Any failure is catastrophic.

We are supposedly due for a similarly huge earthquake and we will likely see severe damage and loss of life. DPWH and their contractors seem to ignore the building code and use substandard materials.

There is an overpass in Iloilo that had to be closed after a few weeks of use, another example of bad construction or bad construction supervision by DPWH.

A major new bridge in Mindanao also developed huge potholes barely a month after inauguration.

But not all Pinoys are pasaway. The Filipino professionals who can be depended on to follow rules to the letter are airplane pilots, aircraft mechanics and some medical doctors because they know lives are on the line. Puede na is not good enough. Palusot can be deadly.

 

 

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected]. Follow him on X @boochanco

DPWH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs

Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs

By Beiyi Seow | 15 hours ago
After weeks of anticipation, US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on trading partners Wednesday, calling...
Business
fbtw
For 4th straight month: Rice tariff collections plunge 63% in February

For 4th straight month: Rice tariff collections plunge 63% in February

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Rice tariff collections slumped by 63 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline...
Business
fbtw
Forbes list: Manny Villar is richest among top 15 billionaires in Philippines

Forbes list: Manny Villar is richest among top 15 billionaires in Philippines

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Manny Villar is the richest Filipino entrepreneur with a net worth of $17.2 billion, according to the Forbes Billionaires...
Business
fbtw
Ayala seals GCash investment deal with Mitsubishi for P18.4 billion

Ayala seals GCash investment deal with Mitsubishi for P18.4 billion

1 day ago
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp. have executed an investment agreement for the Japanese multinational’s...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone investments surge 294% to P58.9 billion

Ecozone investments surge 294% to P58.9 billion

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Investment approvals by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority soared by 294 percent in the first quarter from the same period...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GDP growth revised upward to 5.7%

GDP growth revised upward to 5.7%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter of last year and full-year 2024 than initially reported,...
Business
fbtw
BSP mops up P1.7 trillion in liquidity

BSP mops up P1.7 trillion in liquidity

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, through its monetary operations, absorbed a total of P1.7 trillion as of Jan. 28, according...
Business
fbtw
SEARCA appoints first female head

SEARCA appoints first female head

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture has appointed Mercedita Sombilla, a former...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Trump 2.0 poses risks to energy transition in Asia&rsquo;

‘Trump 2.0 poses risks to energy transition in Asia’

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The firm stance of US President Donald Trump against renewables could slow the energy transition in Asia, but Philippine energy...
Business
fbtw
Trump tariffs take down share prices

Trump tariffs take down share prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market snapped a three-day winning streak, falling sharply after the tariff announcements by US President...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with