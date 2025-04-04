Cut the arguments

With all due respect to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, who continues to defend the national government’s move to redirect the government-owned and -controlled corporations’ (GOCC) excess and idle funds, please stop trying to include the funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) to supposedly use for “critical health and social programs.”

As a retiree who used to contribute to PhilHealth, and like all others who were required to contribute to the fund, I wonder why Sec. Recto would endanger even the small amount that we may need to help us pay our hospital bills for the so-called “critical health and social programs as part of a crucial policy to accelerate economic recovery?”

Why do the funds that we contributed collectively for our medical needs now need to be reallocated for the government’s own failure to raise the required funding for other unspecified “health and social programs?”

The same question needs to be asked for the PDIC insurance funds collected from the banks that are supposed to protect hapless depositors who are victims of banks that go belly up.

Our health insurance funds, no matter how small for each contributor, and our PDIC deposit insurance for our deposits should be separate and safeguarded from capricious reallocation for programs that were not the original intent or purpose.

Governments have the mandate to raise funds through taxes or borrow funds, and it has done so to the extent that as of end-February, the Philippines’ sovereign debt reached P16.63 trillion, a P319.26 billion increase from the end-January level, primarily due to government borrowing to support public programs and projects.

Where did all those borrowed funds go?

The government is always hard-pressed to account for all the borrowings and collected revenues it has earned, and yet over generations, there are reports of massive corruption, malversation and anomalies, with very few brought to justice and made to account for what they have stolen.

Lawmakers, on the other hand, get massive allocations for their community development funds or whatever they choose to call them, but there is no move whatsoever, to curtail such funding and instead allow the government to be the one to direct those funds for the “critical health and social programs as a crucial policy to accelerate economic recovery.”

Instead, Finance Secretary Recto is appealing to contributors of PhilHealth and PDIC, who are also taxpayers, to help the government relieve the “fiscal pressure” it is experiencing.

Perhaps the government should follow US President Trump’s lead in creating a Department of Government Efficiency as well and start cutting the government workforce as well...but oops...even the US President has not dared ask members of the US Congress to trim their spending as well.

Or perhaps, the DOF can ask all government departments to limit foreign travels or training so that the funds can be allocated for health and social programs.

Why can’t the government tighten its belt rather than repeatedly squeezing the public for taxes, government fees for services, fines and penalties or whatever new imposition it can think of?

Why does Secretary Recto continue to lump PhilHealth and PDIC funds from the “unused, excess, idle funds of government-owned and -controlled corporations or GOCCs?” There are, indeed, a few GOCCs that really may no longer be needed and should be abolished, and yet somehow still continue to operate and get funding.

So, instead of trimming the government, Secretary Recto is arguing that “(I)f the ruling [to return the money to PhilHealth] were for 2025, that will add a fiscal pressure to our deficit, and that would entail us not hitting our deficit targets this year. And if you miss that, then we may not attain our coveted credit rating upgrade that we foresee in the next 18 months.”

So, now we are to be blamed because we are asking that our own safeguard funds for hospital/health payments and deposit insurance funds be kept safe and separate... therefore we should be blamed or cited as the reason for the possible fall in the credit rating of the government?

Uh, whose a** are we covering?...All the while, we are being asked to expose our own a** and bahala na si Batman when we need the funds.

It is even quite amusing that the DOF has to issue a press statement to argue its case and appeal to our “bayanihan” spirit.

According to the DOF release, Secretary Recto explained the principle behind the policy, emphasizing that the sweep will help the country grow faster while it continues to recover from the pandemic as well as navigate ongoing geopolitical tensions.

“Just as what we did during the pandemic through Bayanihan 1 and 2, we see this as a Bayanihan 3 – a Bayanihan 3 that mobilizes all our available resources – all idle, excess and sleeping public funds – to help the economy recover faster,” he stressed.

“We wouldn’t be doing our job, Your Honor, if we willfully neglect our duty to exercise fiscal prudence in this matter just because it is unusual. We wouldn’t be doing our job if we clung to convention over common sense,” Secretary Recto added.

He appeared for the fourth time before the Supreme Court for the oral arguments on the consolidated petitions challenging the constitutionality of reallocating excess funds from PhilHealth to the National Treasury to supplement unprogrammed appropriations in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024.

Special Provision 1(d) of the 2024 GAA authorized the utilization of GOCC fund balances to finance key programs in health, social services and infrastructure under the unprogrammed appropriations. It mandated the DOF to implement this provision, which led to the issuance of clear guidelines through DOF Circular 003-2024.