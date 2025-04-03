Positive leads on inflation lift stocks

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed by 1.08 percent or 66.96 points to finish yesterday’s session at 6,247.68.

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices surged after a one-day break, prompting a strong second quarter start for the local stock market amid positive expectations on the country’s March inflation data.

The broader All Shares index followed suit, rising by 0.74 percent or 27.24 points to 3,705.12.

“The local market managed to extend its gains yesterday. The market rose further amid expectations that inflation had remained cool last March, giving the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more room to cut policy rates this April,” Philstocks Financial research manager Japhet Tantiangco said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority will release the March inflation data tomorrow.

Net value turnover stood P5.07 billion, almost the same as last Monday’s P5.1 billion.

All sectors were in the positive territory, except for industrial which slipped by 0.38 percent.

Leading the charge was the financials index, which soared by 2.86 percent, followed by mining and oil which gained by 1.58 percent.

Market breadth was positive as advancers battered decliners, 110 to 82, while 54 issues were unchanged.

BDO Unibank was the sessions top traded stock, rising by 3.07 percent to P158 per share, followed by Ayala Land and ICTSI which jumped by 3.91 percent and 1.86 percent, respectively, to P23.90 and P361.60.