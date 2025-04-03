^

Aboitiz to spend P101 billion for expansion this year

April 3, 2025
Aboitiz Power Corp. has allotted P78 billion for this year's capital expenditures (capex), of which 64 percent is earmarked for the company's renewable energy pipeline.
MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz Group is preparing to spend at least P101 billion this year to power the continued growth of its various business units.

Aboitiz Power Corp. has allotted P78 billion for this year’s capital expenditures (capex),   of which 64 percent is earmarked for the company’s renewable energy pipeline.

The remainder is allocated for the maintenance of its baseload plants, as well as further investments in land, new substations and new meters for its distribution business.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, for its part, has allocated P16 billion for capex this year across all portfolio that includes airports, digital infra, water and economic estates.

The investment will be used primarily to finance the company’s ongoing tower acquisition, development of its economic estates and airports as well as maintenance of its businesses.

For 2025, Aboitiz InfraCapital said it remains committed to its platform and pursuing strategic partnerships.

It also intends to continue building transformative infrastructure systems by leveraging on synergies with other business units within the Aboitiz Group, driving transformation and enhancing the value proposition across its various projects.

Aboitiz Foods, meanwhile, has allotted P4 billion for its 2025 capex, which will be used primarily for the replacement of a feed mill in Malaysia, refurbishments of swine farms in the Philippines and the greenfield development of research and development farms, along with other plant maintenance projects.

Barring any geopolitical or environmental disruptions to supply and with the full operations of its plants in China and Vietnam, AboitizFoods remains positive about its growth prospects for the year.

For Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc., almost P1 billion has been earmarked mainly for major maintenance works and purchase of critical spares.

Republic Cement said the steady economic growth and the government’s continued commitment to infrastructure development supports the company’s positive outlook for 2025.

To serve its key markets throughout the country with high-quality products, the company is poised to capture the market needs with its approximately 9.7 million metric tons of cement production capacity.

Aboitiz Land, for its part, has set aside over P2 billion for capex this year, mostly for the construction and completion of its existing projects.

Aboitiz Land said it remains optimistic that the recent interest rate cuts by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would drive demand for real estate investments.

The company sees this as an opportunity to strengthen its position in the market, particularly with the growing preference for horizontal developments outside Metro Manila.

Overall, the Aboitiz Group is continuing its efforts with its “Great Transformation,” a corporate initiative that places innovation at the forefront of its growth strategy.

“This ongoing transformation is driving the group’s evolution into a techglomerate – an organization that deeply integrates technology and design thinking into all its production, services and processes,” Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. said.

