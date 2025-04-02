^

Business

Mitsubishi invests P18.4B in GCash parent via Ayala deal

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 2:01pm
Mitsubishi invests P18.4B in GCash parent via Ayala deal
Jaime Zobel de Ayala II, chairman and CEO of Ayala Corp. attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on East Asia in the financial district of Manila on May 22, 2014.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi Corp. has signed a P18.4-billion investment agreement with Ayala Corp., one of the Philippines' largest conglomerates, to acquire newly issued shares in subsidiary AC Ventures.

The deal, subscribing to 18 million common and redeemable shares, grants Mitsubishi a 50% stake in AC Ventures, reducing Ayala's stake to half. 

The move grants Mitsubishi an indirect 6.5% ownership in Globe Fintech Innovations Inc., or Mynt, the parent company of GCash, the country's leading mobile wallet.

The agreement follows Ayala Corp.’s acceptance of Mitsubishi’s offer to invest in its subsidiary to strengthen their “strategic partnership.” The two firms signed a binding term sheet on Oct. 18, 2024.

Prior to the deal, AC Ventures held a 13% stake in Mynt, which operates through two companies: G-Xchange Inc., the operator of GCash; and Fuse Lending, a tech-driven micro-lender.

The firms finalized the deal on March 31, which Ayala announced on Tuesday, April 2, via a disclosure published on the Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE website.

Expansion move. Ayala Corp., the holding company of the Ayala Group, believes that Mitsubishi as Japan’s largest trading firm, will help Mynt and its services expand further overseas.

“We believe Mitsubishi can add meaningful value to Mynt, which will allow Mynt to deliver significant value to its over 94 million registered users,” Ayala Corp. President and CEO Cezar Consing said in an October 2024 statement. 

“It’s all about serving better the many Filipinos that depend on GCash and Fuse, and for making a wider variety of financial and other products available to as many Filipinos as possible,” he added.

GCash moving toward IPO

Mynt is a joint venture between Ayala, Globe Telecom, and Alibaba affiliate Ant Group. GCash, its flagship service, is the country’s largest financial app, offering a range of services including cash transfers, bill payments, loans, savings and even stock investments.

In 2024, Mynt secured a new investor, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan’s largest banking network, to strengthen its e-wallet valuation. This investment boosted GCash’s valuation from $2 billion (~P114.5 billion) to $5 billion (~P286.2 billion).

GCash is currently preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), which would allow the e-wallet firm to be publicly listed, enabling investors to buy and trade its shares in the stock market. With an IPO, it is aiming for a valuation of at least $8 billion (~P457.9 billion).

If the IPO moves forward, Ayala Corp. plans to retain its entire stake in GCash and has no plans to sell down its shares, Consing said in February.

Longstanding partnership. Last year, Ayala Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp., signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their collaboration and explore new business opportunities in the Philippine to mark the partnership's 50th anniversary.

Since 1974, Ayala and Mitsubishi have collaborated on a broad portfolio of projects, including industrial estates, renewable energy initiatives, water utilities and auto dealerships.

AC VENTURES

AYALA CORP.

GCASH

MITSUBISHI CORP.

MYNT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DA official named first Filipino to chair FAO commission

DA official named first Filipino to chair FAO commission

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
A ranking official at the Department of Agriculture (DA) has been elected as the first Filipino to chair a commission under...
Business
fbtw

Can we feed ourselves?

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
If we are talking about the very basic task of feeding our people, for all intents and purposes, we have lost the first three years of BBM’s administration. BBM knew agriculture was going to be his most urgent...
Business
fbtw
Government maps out potential nuclear sites

Government maps out potential nuclear sites

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
The Marcos administration is assessing several areas across the Philippines, including Bulacan and Palawan, as possible sites...
Business
fbtw

April Fools’ year

By Marianne Go | 15 hours ago
Three months into 2025, so many things that I would have thought would be improbable have happened and continue to happen.
Business
fbtw
DOE eyes non-auction purchase of backup power

DOE eyes non-auction purchase of backup power

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) may soon allow the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) to secure power reserves even...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Making sustainability second nature

By Ron Jabal | 15 hours ago
Every April, we celebrate Earth Day: a clear reminder that sustainability is no longer just an option; it’s imperative for everyone.
Business
fbtw
Dairy tariff collections fall to lowest in 3 years

Dairy tariff collections fall to lowest in 3 years

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
Despite a record-high volume, the government collected less tariffs from imported milk and milk products last year as purchases...
Business
fbtw

Domestic trade value up 23 percent in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The value of traded goods within the Philippines went up by 23 percent in 2024 from the previous year, despite the series of typhoons that hit the country in the fourth quarter.
Business
fbtw
Wearables industry eyeing up to 6 percent growth in exports

Wearables industry eyeing up to 6 percent growth in exports

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP) is aiming to see a four- to six-percent increase in exports...
Business
fbtw
March CPI to settle within 1.7-2.5 percent

March CPI to settle within 1.7-2.5 percent

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
Inflation is expected to settle between 1.7 and 2.5 percent in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said, noting that...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with