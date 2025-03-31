^

Business

April 1: Gasoline prices to jump by P1.40 per liter

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 10:55am
April 1: Gasoline prices to jump by P1.40 per liter
In separate advisories, Shell, Caltex and Seaoil announced upward adjustments of P1.10 per liter for gasoline and P0.40 per liter for diesel and kerosene.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should prepare for another round of fuel price hike starting Tuesday, April 1.

Oil companies will raise gasoline prices by P1.40 per liter, and kerosene and diesel prices by P1.20 per liter.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, CleanFuel, Caltex and PetroGazz announced the upward price adjustments in separate advisories on Monday, March 31.

After three consecutive weeks of price rollbacks, fuel prices began rising again last week, with gasoline up by P1.10 per liter and kerosene and diesel rising by P0.40 per liter.

The Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau attributed the second round of price hikes to an expected reduction in global oil supply by one million barrels per day, following US sanctions on Iran.

Other factors include ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure by Russia and Ukraine, as well as US threats of tariffs on countries purchasing Venezuelan crude oil.

From March 25 to March 31, the prevailing retail prices of petroleum products in Metro Manila were as follows:  

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P67.15
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P58.60
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P57.40
  • Diesel - P53.90
  • Diesel Plus - P56.90
  • Kerosene - P70.67

With the price hikes over the past two weeks, gasoline and diesel have increased by P3.25 per liter, while kerosene has decreased by P0.30 per liter.

FUEL PRICE HIKE

FUEL PRICES

OIL PRICE HIKE

OIL PRICE WATCHES

PETROLEUM PRICES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mindanao jitters

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The business community in Mindanao has become jittery over what is happening in the political landscape – particularly due to the recent arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the impeachment of Vice...
Business
fbtw
MPIC to dilute economic stake in Maynilad to 37.3%

MPIC to dilute economic stake in Maynilad to 37.3%

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. the majority shareholder of Maynilad Water Services Inc., is seen reducing its economic interest...
Business
fbtw

Copper soars on tariffs, tech

By Wilson Sy | 11 hours ago
Copper prices surged to new all-time highs last Wednesday, with Comex futures climbing to $5.37 per pound before settling at $5.13 by Friday’s close.
Business
fbtw
IMF urges ASEAN to pursue ambitious economic reforms

IMF urges ASEAN to pursue ambitious economic reforms

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors have the potential to boost economic output by up to three percent over...
Business
fbtw

NTT launching new submarine cable vessel

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
NTT World Engineering Marine Corp. is introducing a new submarine telecommunications cable laying vessel that is expected to strengthen the maintenance capabilities for submarine cables in the country’s’...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The next level

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
The local movers and shakers of our BPO industry have been trying to keep a stiff upper lip about the dangers posed by Artificial Intelligence to their survival.
Business
fbtw
Government to start P700 million rehabilitation of LRT-1

Government to start P700 million rehabilitation of LRT-1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 1 is set to undergo a P700-million rehabilitation until 2027 to fix the facilities, stations...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Very slim chance&rsquo; for EPIRA amendments this year &ndash; ERC

‘Very slim chance’ for EPIRA amendments this year – ERC

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
The proposed changes in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act face a long road ahead, but the Energy Regulatory Commission still...
Business
fbtw
Brazil wants to export more agriculture products to Philippines

Brazil wants to export more agriculture products to Philippines

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Brazil is eyeing to expand its agriculture exports to the Philippines by sending more meat products and accessing newer markets...
Business
fbtw
Commune Caf&eacute; raising funds for women coffee farmers

Commune Café raising funds for women coffee farmers

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Local café and coffee roaster Commune Café is raising funds to provide a group of women coffee producers with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with