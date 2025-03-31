^

Business

IMF urges ASEAN to pursue ambitious economic reforms

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 31, 2025 | 12:00am
IMF urges ASEAN to pursue ambitious economic reforms
In this file photo taken on April 15, 2020 a sign is seen outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
SAUL LOEB / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors have the potential to boost economic output by up to three percent over four years if they implement comprehensive and simultaneous structural reforms, according to a new analysis from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a blog post written by IMF economist Anne-Charlotte Paret Onorato, the multilateral lender said while the region has made remarkable economic strides in the past two decades, achieving high-income status requires a deliberate and ambitious approach to reforms.

“Combining deliberate, ambitious structural overhauls can help the region’s largest economies achieve higher potential economic growth and sustainably attain high income levels. Wide-ranging reforms can build resilience to shocks in the face of uncertainties and help the private sector drive growth,” she said.

Onorato said the IMF examined output gains from structural reforms in both advanced and emerging markets, and found that packaging multiple reforms together, rather than implementing them gradually, yields the highest economic benefits.

For major emerging markets in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, this approach could result in an average long-term output increase of 1.5 to two percent within two years and up to three percent after four years.

The IMF analysis highlights four priority areas that ASEAN members should focus on: trade and economic openness, economic sophistication, investment and governance conditions as well as human development.

The Philippines, like its ASEAN peers, faces trade barriers that make cross-border transactions more expensive and uncertain. Improving logistics and trade facilitation would be crucial to boosting economic integration.

The IMF also underscores the importance of services trade liberalization, which can spur competition and technological advancements while creating high-quality jobs.

Challenges also remain in economic sophistication, which is linked to education and labor productivity. To move up the value chain, economies must invest more in high-quality education and ensure that skills training better aligns with job market demands.

The largest ASEAN emerging markets tend to lag behind Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries in governance indicators such as regulatory quality and government effectiveness.

The IMF said strengthening anti-corruption efforts, improving infrastructure and enhancing regulatory efficiency would help attract investments and foster economic stability.

With a favorable demographic profile, ASEAN has an opportunity to implement reforms before aging-related fiscal pressures increase. However, inequality, informal employment and limited access to financial services remain key issues, the IMF said.

IMF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mindanao jitters

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The business community in Mindanao has become jittery over what is happening in the political landscape – particularly due to the recent arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the impeachment of Vice...
Business
fbtw
China, South Korea and Japan agree to strengthen free trade

China, South Korea and Japan agree to strengthen free trade

By Hieun Shin | 9 hours ago
China, South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to strengthen free trade in the face of a raft of new tariffs imposed by US President...
Business
fbtw
IMF flags gaps in DOF&rsquo;s forecasting model

IMF flags gaps in DOF’s forecasting model

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has recommended a major overhaul of the Department of Finance macroeconomic forecasting...
Business
fbtw

Success is not what it seems

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Success.
Business
fbtw
Government setting up AI think tank to shape future policies

Government setting up AI think tank to shape future policies

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government is establishing a think tank focused on artificial intelligence to guide policies that will enable the country...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Copper soars on tariffs, tech

By Wilson Sy | 58 minutes ago
Copper prices surged to new all-time highs last Wednesday, with Comex futures climbing to $5.37 per pound before settling at $5.13 by Friday’s close.
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin to build new biscuit plant, sets P7.5 billion capex

Monde Nissin to build new biscuit plant, sets P7.5 billion capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. is beefing up its capital spending this year to fund the construction of a new plant and...
Business
fbtw
MPIC to dilute economic stake in Maynilad to 37.3%

MPIC to dilute economic stake in Maynilad to 37.3%

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. the majority shareholder of Maynilad Water Services Inc., is seen reducing its economic interest...
Business
fbtw
Congress adjustments, elections to slow down state firms&rsquo; spending

Congress adjustments, elections to slow down state firms’ spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 58 minutes ago
The government will likely see lower spending rate among agencies over the next few months following adjustments done by Congress...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with