Business

DTI, TikTok partner to help MSMEs thrive in e-commerce

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2025 | 12:00am
DTI, TikTok partner to help MSMEs thrive in e-commerce
Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque (left) and TikTok Shop Philippines marketing lead Franco Aligaen sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch the Unlad Lokal Program at DTI's One Town One Product (OTOP) Retail and Learning Center in Makati City on March 28, 2025
PNA photo by Kris M. Crismundo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has teamed up with TikTok Shop for a training program to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) succeed through e-commerce.

The DTI and TikTok Shop inked a memorandum of understanding for the Unlad Lokal Program to provide MSMEs with the tools and skills needed to thrive in digital commerce.

“Our partnership with TikTok Shop strengthens our commitment to providing Filipino MSMEs with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a dynamic global market. By strengthening their capabilities, we are opening more opportunities for business growth and market expansion,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said.

Building on the success of their previous collaboration through Camp Asenso, the program will provide targeted training in content creation, live selling and e-commerce.

The partnership is expected to help MSMEs expand their reach and build more sustainable businesses.

The program will be rolled out in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Cebu and Davao.

As part of the program, there will be training sessions covering e-commerce and digital marketing skills such as TikTok Shop 101, product listing optimization, live selling techniques, category specific tips and regulatory compliance.

Even after the training sessions, there will be continued support in content creation and access to advertising opportunities to help local businesses grow and succeed.

The program is also expected to support TikTok Shop’s Buy Local, Shop Local campaign, which promotes Filipino craftsmanship and innovation.

For his part, TikTok Shop Philippines marketing lead Franco Aligaen said TikTok Shop, which believes in the power of community-driven commerce, is helping MSMEs to reach customers in innovative ways.

“Unlad Lokal is designed to equip Filipino entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools and digital skills needed to thrive in e-commerce,” he said.

As many small businesses grow on TikTok Shop, he said they want to help even more MSMEs achieve that same success through the program.

