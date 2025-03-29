Globe gets P1.45 billion from final transfer of towers

Globe said it has completed the transfer to Unity of the final batch of towers consisting of 121 sites.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has received P1.45 billion from the transfer of the last batch of towers to Aboitiz-backed Unity Digital Infrastructure.

The tower assets, composed of 90 percent ground-based towers and 10 percent rooftop towers, marked the completion of Globe’s landmark sale and leaseback deal with Unity.

The transaction brings the total number of towers transferred since 2023 to 447.

“Completing the tower sale to Unity is a significant milestone that reflects our strong belief in collaborative partnerships,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“This move is not just about enhancing our financial flexibility and reinforcing fiscal responsibility; its paramount importance lies in the improved connectivity it enables across the Philippines through our work with tower companies like Unity. This is a crucial step in future-proofing our network and ensuring reliable, world-class access for more Filipinos,” he said.

Unity CEO Robin Patrick Sarmiento said that through the acquisition, Unity could make more towers available for colocation in support of the government’s common tower program.

“We look forward to further deepening our partnership with Globe, through building new towers across the country,” Sarmiento said.

The transfer completion serves as Globe’s second 100 percent tower transfer following last year’s achievement with Frontier Towers.

“This transaction further enhances our financial flexibility, allowing us to optimize our capital structure, efficiently manage leverage and strategically reinvest in network expansion to meet the evolving demands of our customers while ensuring long-term sustainability,” Globe chief financial officer Juan Carlo Puno said.

Globe said it has generated approximately P87.9 billion in proceeds from the official turn over of 6,849 out of the 7,506 towers included in its sale and leaseback portfolio.

The number represents 91.2 percent of the total tower deal, with 2,410 towers transferred in 2022, 2,057 in 2023 and 2,205 in 2024.

Globe said that subsequent closings would happen as and when closing conditions are met.