^

Business

Swine industry urged to produce 2M more pigs yearly to recover from swine fever

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 6:24pm
ASF
File photo shows hogs in a local piggery.
AFP, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) urged the swine industry to raise an additional two million hogs annually to restore the pig population, which was decimated by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in 2019.

At the 31st National Hog Convention and Trade Exhibit on Thursday, March 27, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the goal is to return to pre-ASF levels by 2028.

The DA estimates that the country lost around six million pigs when the outbreak first struck in 2019. The current hog population stands at around eight million, down from 14 million before the disease.

“My challenge to the industry is clear: we need to produce an additional two million hogs each year — through 2026, 2027 and 2028 — to return to pre-ASF levels…and that’s the minimum,” Tiu Laurel said.   

With the potential rollout of a commercial ASF vaccine in 2025, Tiu Laurel said the swine industry’s recovery could speed up, bolstered by the expected financial support from the proposed Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act.

The House-approved measure seeks to allocate P20 billion annually for 10 years to develop the domestic livestock, dairy and poultry sectors, with funding sourced from tariffs on imported meat and dairy products. Of this, P4 billion will be earmarked for the swine industry’s recovery and development.

RELATED: Food security gets boost from P20 billion animal competitiveness fund

Restoring the country’s hog population, Tiu Laurel said, is crucial to reducing pork imports. He has tasked DA Undersecretary for Livestock Dante Palabrica with drafting a recovery plan for the sector.

Meanwhile, the DA has secured commitments from two major commercial hog producers to expand their operations, each pledging to increase production by 500,000 pigs starting in 2026.

Livestock and poultry account for one-fourth of the country’s agricultural output, the department said, with pork and chicken making up more than half of Filipinos’ protein intake. The industry also supports 2.8 million farmers.

The country continues to struggle with high pork prices in Metro Manila, with some cuts exceeding P400 per kilogram.

Pork producers are calling for another round of consultations after the DA imposed a maximum suggested retail price, which the agency found is largely being ignored.

RELATED: Pork producers urge consultations as retail prices surpass P400 per kilo despite price cap

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

PORK PRICES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government eyes P14 billion food hubs in Clark, Quezon province

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture plans to put up two major food hubs costing up to P14 billion that are expected to be operational next year to ensure better flow of commodities within key areas in Luzon.
Business
fbtw

Maharlika fund goes on staff hiring spree

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
After more than a year, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. is finally moving to fill its organizational structure and staffing pattern, but highly technical positions remain under review.
Business
fbtw
BCDA expects to raise P48 billion from sale of NAIA property

BCDA expects to raise P48 billion from sale of NAIA property

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority  has signed an agreement with the Manila International Airport Authority...
Business
fbtw
Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. saw its earnings grow by six percent to P1.25 billion in 2024 from 2023’s P1.18 billion, mainly...
Business
fbtw
Bautista named new PNB president, CEO

Bautista named new PNB president, CEO

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank (PNB) has announced the appointment of Edwin Bautista as its new president and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP Oks UnionBank&rsquo;s P6.8 billion debt buyback

BSP Oks UnionBank’s P6.8 billion debt buyback

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has given Union Bank of the Philippines the green light to repurchase its P6.8 billion debt...
Business
fbtw

Net growth via more coal power

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 18 hours ago
From December 2024 up to this month, many big global banks have left and abandoned the Net Zero Banking Alliance formed in 2021. They realized that they are not optimizing their resources entrusted to them by their...
Business
fbtw

Filinvest posts record income in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Earnings of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp.  soared to a record high level last year following a double-digit improvement across all business segments.
Business
fbtw
BankCom earnings climb 8% to P3.02 billion

BankCom earnings climb 8% to P3.02 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
Bank of Commerce, the banking arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., reported a net income of P3.02 billion in 2024, driven...
Business
fbtw

With P500 million infusion, Balesin expands perks

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Upscale property developer Alphaland Corp. is giving Balesin Island Club members an expanded offering after pouring in more than P500 million to bolster its portfolio.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with