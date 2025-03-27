^

With P500 million infusion, Balesin expands perks

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Upscale property developer Alphaland Corp. is giving Balesin Island Club members an expanded offering after pouring in more than P500 million to bolster its portfolio.

“We’ve been busy getting things in order based on our view on what we think our members are looking for. So we’ve listened to them, we’ve heard them out and this is in response to that. What’s important is our existing membership base, who are already enjoying what was there, they’re getting more,” Alphaland chairman and chief executive officer Eric Recto told The STAR in an interview.

Alphaland is introducing Balesin Key, an exclusive membership offering which expands the company’s portfolio for its members.

Beyond Balesin Island, Balesin Key provides access to two new destinations – Balesin City in Makati and Balesin Pines in Baguio.

“It’s over P500 million that we invested in. That’s the new facility in Baguio, the refurbishment of some units in Balesin and the conversion of suites in Makati,” Recto said.

Formerly known as The City Club, Balesin City has all the amenities for its members to enjoy, including business lounges, wide event spaces and specialty restaurants.

A Balesin Key member will also have access to a number of suites in Balesin City.

The new Balesin Pines, on the other hand, offers 18 luxury accommodations, an equipped gym and a spa.

Balesin Island, meanwhile, has elevated its appeal with refreshed villas, eco-friendly innovations and a variety of leisure activities to make it the ultimate destination for both relaxation and adventure.

By September, a solar farm is set to supply up to 60 percent of the island’s energy, reducing its carbon footprint.

“Balesin Key is more than a membership; it’s our members’ passport to three extraordinary worlds that provide a complete lifestyle. This new share allows members access to the tropical island escapes in Balesin Island, the cosmopolitan elegance of Balesin City and the mountain serenity in Balesin Pines. Our members can experience seamless luxury across our three distinct properties with just one key,” Balesin spokesperson Joanna Ongpin Duarte said.

For Balesin Key, an introductory offer for the first 100 buyers is priced at P1.9 million.

Duarte said that Alphaland is targeting a younger crowd this time around for Balesin Key.

“We want this to be an investment for them. They have an active lifestyle so they will enjoy the expanded offering,” she said.

