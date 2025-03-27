ALLHC acquires logistics parks in Pangasinan, Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is beefing up its footprint with the acquisition of two logistics parks in Pangasinan and Iloilo.

The newly acquired properties – 3M Pangasinan in Urdaneta City and 3M Iloilo in Santa Barbara – are equipped with cold storage facilities and will operate as Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo.

The properties increase ALLHC’s reach in key regional hubs, enhancing its cold storage and dry warehousing capabilities.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our ongoing effort to expand ALLHC’s logistics footprint across the country. With the addition of Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo, we are strengthening our ability to support businesses in key regional hubs,” ALLHC president and CEO Robert Lao said.

The two logistic parks mark ALLHC’s sixth and seventh additions to its Artico Cold Chain brand.

The properties add 11,200-pallet positions, expanding ALLHC’s total cold storage capacity to 31,500-pallet positions.

Artico Urdaneta features 7,400-pallet positions across 15 cold rooms, while Artico Iloilo provides 3,800-pallet positions across eight cold rooms.

The acquisition likewise expands ALLHC’s ALogis portfolio, adding over 15,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), bringing its dry storage total GLA to approximately 355,000 square meters.

ALLHC said the facilities cater to businesses in need of both temperature-controlled and dry storage solutions, particularly in Pangasinan and Iloilo – two regions known for their seafood and agricultural industries.

Both sites are registered with the National Meat Inspection Service, the Bureau of Plant Industry and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“We are pleased to partner with ALLHC, knowing that these facilities will remain essential to businesses in Pangasinan and Iloilo. With ALLHC’s expertise, these properties will continue to play a vital role in regional economic growth,” 3M Properties owner Jimmy Tan said.