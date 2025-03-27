^

Business

ALLHC acquires logistics parks in Pangasinan, Iloilo

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is beefing up its footprint with the acquisition of two logistics parks in Pangasinan and Iloilo.

The newly acquired properties – 3M Pangasinan in Urdaneta City and 3M Iloilo in Santa Barbara – are equipped with cold storage facilities and will operate as Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo.

The properties increase ALLHC’s reach in key regional hubs, enhancing its cold storage and dry warehousing capabilities.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our ongoing effort to expand ALLHC’s logistics footprint across the country. With the addition of Artico Urdaneta and Artico Iloilo, we are strengthening our ability to support businesses in key regional hubs,” ALLHC president and CEO Robert Lao said.

The two logistic parks mark ALLHC’s sixth and seventh additions to its Artico Cold Chain brand.

The properties add 11,200-pallet positions, expanding ALLHC’s total cold storage capacity to 31,500-pallet positions.

Artico Urdaneta features 7,400-pallet positions across 15 cold rooms, while Artico Iloilo provides 3,800-pallet positions across eight cold rooms.

The acquisition likewise expands ALLHC’s ALogis portfolio, adding over 15,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), bringing its dry storage total GLA to approximately 355,000 square meters.

ALLHC said the facilities cater to businesses in need of both temperature-controlled and dry storage solutions, particularly in Pangasinan and Iloilo – two regions known for their seafood and agricultural industries.

Both sites are registered with the National Meat Inspection Service, the Bureau of Plant Industry and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“We are pleased to partner with ALLHC, knowing that these facilities will remain essential to businesses in Pangasinan and Iloilo. With ALLHC’s expertise, these properties will continue to play a vital role in regional economic growth,” 3M Properties owner Jimmy Tan said.

ALLHC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fake news

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Finally, the day came when the purveyors of fake news were made to explain before a congressional committee.
Business
fbtw
IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government wants to expand the coverage of passenger personal accident insurance to motorcycle taxis amid increased...
Business
fbtw

Polo and ‘Security’ for the wealthy

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Polo is known as the game or sport of kings because it was historically played by royalty and the elite.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

1 day ago
Equities diverged in Asia on Tuesday, as investors struggled to extend Wall Street's rally despite easing fears over Donald...
Business
fbtw
JFC eyeing $300 million from dollar notes

JFC eyeing $300 million from dollar notes

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is looking to raise at least $300 million from the offshore debt market...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP Oks UnionBank&rsquo;s P6.8 billion debt buyback

BSP Oks UnionBank’s P6.8 billion debt buyback

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 35 minutes ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has given Union Bank of the Philippines the green light to repurchase its P6.8 billion debt...
Business
fbtw

Net growth via more coal power

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 35 minutes ago
From December 2024 up to this month, many big global banks have left and abandoned the Net Zero Banking Alliance formed in 2021. They realized that they are not optimizing their resources entrusted to them by their...
Business
fbtw

Maharlika fund goes on staff hiring spree

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
After more than a year, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. is finally moving to fill its organizational structure and staffing pattern, but highly technical positions remain under review.
Business
fbtw
Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

By Brix Lelis | 35 minutes ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. saw its earnings grow by six percent to P1.25 billion in 2024 from 2023’s P1.18 billion, mainly...
Business
fbtw

Filinvest posts record income in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Earnings of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp.  soared to a record high level last year following a double-digit improvement across all business segments.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with