PLDT, Smart support free SIM card program

As part of PLDT’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, Smart intends to cover a minimum of 170 sites, providing nearly 473,000 SIMs by the end of the year.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. are stepping up their contribution to the government’s P5-billion initiative to connect underserved communities by providing over half a million free SIM cards to over 170 remote locations.

Under the “JuanSIM ng Bayan” initiative, the government targets to distribute under the initiative a total of 4.2 million SIM cards – each with 25 GB of data – to 510 remote locations, including schools and government offices.

In partnership with major network operators, the program is expected to benefit around seven million Filipinos.

Smart COO Anastacio Martirez said the program plays an important part on boosting digital inclusion.

“A SIM card can open doors – to learning, to livelihood, to connectivity and to a better future. This initiative reflects our commitment to making technology accessible to every Filipino and to make every Filipino thrive in a digital world no matter where they are,” Martirez said.

Since 2022, PLDT and Smart have deployed 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in 220 public higher education institutions across 60 provinces.

For over a decade now, they have also been promoting the Department of Education-endorsed CVIF-Dynamic Learning Program, a teaching method used in public schools to enhance STEM learning in primary and secondary schools, special education institutions, alternative learning systems, and disaster-hit areas.