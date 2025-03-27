^

Business

PLDT, Smart support free SIM card program

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2025 | 12:00am
PLDT, Smart support free SIM card program
As part of PLDT’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, Smart intends to cover a minimum of 170 sites, providing nearly 473,000 SIMs by the end of the year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. are stepping up their contribution to the government’s P5-billion initiative to connect underserved communities by providing over half a million free SIM cards to over 170 remote locations.

Under the “JuanSIM ng Bayan” initiative, the government targets to distribute under the initiative a total of 4.2 million SIM cards – each with 25 GB of data – to 510 remote locations, including schools and government offices.

In partnership with major network operators, the program is expected to benefit around seven million Filipinos.

As part of PLDT’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, Smart intends to cover a minimum of 170 sites, providing nearly 473,000 SIMs by the end of the year.

Smart COO Anastacio Martirez said the program plays an important part on boosting digital inclusion.

“A SIM card can open doors – to learning, to livelihood, to connectivity and to a better future. This initiative reflects our commitment to making technology accessible to every Filipino and to make every Filipino thrive in a digital world no matter where they are,” Martirez said.

Since 2022, PLDT and Smart have deployed 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in 220 public higher education institutions across 60 provinces.

For over a decade now, they have also been promoting the Department of Education-endorsed CVIF-Dynamic Learning Program, a teaching method used in public schools to enhance STEM learning in primary and secondary schools, special education institutions, alternative learning systems, and disaster-hit areas.

PLDT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fake news

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Finally, the day came when the purveyors of fake news were made to explain before a congressional committee.
Business
fbtw
PNB to name ex-Citibanker as new president

PNB to name ex-Citibanker as new president

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank is expected to name ex-Citibanker and former Union Bank of the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

IC wants accident insurance expanded to motorcycle taxis

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government wants to expand the coverage of passenger personal accident insurance to motorcycle taxis amid increased...
Business
fbtw

Polo and ‘Security’ for the wealthy

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Polo is known as the game or sport of kings because it was historically played by royalty and the elite.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

Asian markets mixed as traders struggle to match Wall St rally

1 day ago
Equities diverged in Asia on Tuesday, as investors struggled to extend Wall Street's rally despite easing fears over Donald...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP Oks UnionBank&rsquo;s P6.8 billion debt buyback

BSP Oks UnionBank’s P6.8 billion debt buyback

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 35 minutes ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has given Union Bank of the Philippines the green light to repurchase its P6.8 billion debt...
Business
fbtw

Net growth via more coal power

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 35 minutes ago
From December 2024 up to this month, many big global banks have left and abandoned the Net Zero Banking Alliance formed in 2021. They realized that they are not optimizing their resources entrusted to them by their...
Business
fbtw

Maharlika fund goes on staff hiring spree

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
After more than a year, state-run Maharlika Investment Corp. is finally moving to fill its organizational structure and staffing pattern, but highly technical positions remain under review.
Business
fbtw
Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

Shell profit up 6% to P1.25 billion

By Brix Lelis | 35 minutes ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. saw its earnings grow by six percent to P1.25 billion in 2024 from 2023’s P1.18 billion, mainly...
Business
fbtw

Filinvest posts record income in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Earnings of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp.  soared to a record high level last year following a double-digit improvement across all business segments.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with