^

Business

7-Eleven on full expansion mode, sustains earnings growth in 2024

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2025 | 12:00am
7-Eleven on full expansion mode, sustains earnings growth in 2024
A customer is seen inside a 7-Eleven convenience store along a street in central Tokyo on September 9, 2024. Shares in the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven plunged 12 percent on February 27, 2025 after reports said a bid by the convenience store giant's founding family to go private had failed.
AFP / Richard A. Brooks

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC), the exclusive licensee of convenience store giant 7-Eleven in the Philippines, is pursuing its aggressive store expansion after sustaining a jump in profitability last year.

PSC president and CEO Jose Victor Paterno said the company is on track to open 500 7-Eleven branches this year, the most in the company’s history.

“We opened 400 last year. This year, the plan is 500. The growth in more than half of our stores is in Visayas and Mindanao. Post-COVID, Visayas and Mindanao really grew. I think it’s mostly because of digital freelancers,” Paterno told The STAR.

Asked if 500 stores annually will be the direction of the company going forward, Paterno said “we hope so.”

“But we’ll take it year by year. I think you grow year by year and see,” he said.

Paterno said that the company typically needs to prepare a year or two ahead to open a store.

“We do have a database of locations where we want to go. So when I say 500, I already know all of them already,” he said.

PSC opened its first 7-Eleven store at the corner of EDSA and Kamias Road in Metro Manila in 1984.

Last year, the company reached a new milestone with the opening of the 4,000th 7-Eleven store at the Newport District in Pasay.

The company’s continuing expansion is fueled by demand not only in Metro Manila but also in the provinces, supported by the favorable economic environment in the country.

PSC has yet to release its full year 2024 financial results, but Paterno said the company closed the year with higher profit and sales.

“It’s up, but it’s just not as good as 2023. It’s not going to be that, but it’s up,” he said.

PSC’s net income in 2023 soared by 69 percent to P3.48 billion as retail sales and service income of both corporate and franchise-operated 7-Eleven stores improved.

In the nine months ending September 2024, the company generated a net profit of P2.58 billion, up by 13.6 percent from P2.27 billion in the prior year.

Systemwide sales for the period grew by 16.5 percent to P68.84 billion driven by an increase in same-store sales and higher average customer count at mature stores.

PSC ended the third quarter of last year with a nationwide store count of 4,022 stores. Of that number, 52 percent are company-owned and the rest are franchised. Stores located in Visayas and Mindanao have exceeded 1,000.

7-ELEVEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Insurance Commission wants review of HMO jurisdiction

Insurance Commission wants review of HMO jurisdiction

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Insurance Commission (IC) is pushing for the review of the health maintenance organization (HMO) sector’s jurisdiction,...
Business
fbtw

Lessons from our neighbors

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Have you ever driven through one of those plush neighborhoods and, amidst a row of nice-looking houses, noticed one house with a grand architecture but run down and obviously seen better times?
Business
fbtw
SteelAsia plant named among world&rsquo;s greenest

SteelAsia plant named among world’s greenest

1 day ago
SteelAsia’s plant in Calaca, Batangas has been certified as one of the greenest in the world in an independent report...
Business
fbtw

‘Never again gray list’

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
This is the new battle cry of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), according to its executive director Matthew David, as he explained how the AMLC intends to sustain compliance with the action items required...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $67.34 million loan to improve civil service

World Bank OKs $67.34 million loan to improve civil service

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The World Bank has approved a $67.34-million loan to support a project aimed at modernizing the Philippines’ civil service...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Top Line gets final regulatory approval for P625 million offering

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. has obtained final regulatory approval for its maiden share sale, paving the way for the country’s first initial public offering this year.
Business
fbtw

ACEN invests P75 million for technical services unit

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has allocated P75 million to support the operations of a subsidiary providing technical services for project development.
Business
fbtw

ALI unveils new digital platform

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. has launched a digital platform that centralizes property management for homeowners of Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida and Amaia.
Business
fbtw

MPIC buyout of Franklin Baker pushes through this year – MVP

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp., through Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc., is pursuing the group’s P1-billion buyout of Franklin Baker Co. this year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with