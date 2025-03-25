Avida Land to launch new project in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Avida Land, the middle-income residential brand of property giant Ayala Land Inc., intends to capitalize on its parent company’s various master-planned estates to expand its portfolio, with new developments being lined up for launch this year and next.

Avida Land project and strategic management group head Aris Gonzales said the company is set to launch a new project in Quezon City this year, while planning is being undertaken for upcoming developments for next year.

“So expect something from Circuit Makati or Arca South – vertical development. Hopefully early next year to mid-next year we’ll launch something in Circuit under Avida,” he said.

Avida Land said its expansion in key business districts and Ayala Land estate developments reflects the resilience of the real estate market and shows the high investment potential of these areas.

“We’d like to take advantage of Ayala Land estate developments because currently, we also know that our buyers also feel more comfortable with their investments and their living experience if they’re in an estate because they have the malls, there is a hospital and you know that there are other things that you can do within an estate. So Avida will leverage on the estate development of Ayala Land,” Avida Land president Raquel Cruz said.

Avida Land is currently expanding its portfolio with P7.8 billion in new developments across key growth hubs in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Tagaytay.

Cruz said that Avida Towers Makati Southpoint has seen strong take-up since its launch, with Tower 1 already 95 percent sold and Tower 2 at 70 percent sold.

Strategically located near the Makati Business District, Avida Towers Makati Southpoint is expected to benefit from the growing demand for rental properties in the area.

Crescela Nuvali, meanwhile, will be the 11th addition to Avida’s project portfolio in the area since 2007, while Serin Terraces Tagaytay is set to be Avida’s first town home offering in Tagaytay.

Crescela Nuvali offers modern homes within Ayala Land’s expansive eco-city and a long-term investment for families who are looking for security, sustainability and a community-oriented environment.

Serin Terraces Tagaytay, on the other hand, is seen as ideal for those looking for a second home or retreat as the project features nature-inspired outdoor spaces and vacation-like amenities.