DA reconvenes consultative body on livestock, poultry issues

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has reconvened a consultative body that tackles pressing livestock and poultry industry issues with stakeholders for timely policymaking decisions.

United Broiler Raisers Association chairman Elias Jose Inciong said the DA, through the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), has resumed the meeting of the price and volume watch committee.

The committee is tasked to discuss the country’s livestock and poultry issues on a regular basis with both representatives from the government and the industries present.

The committee met for the first time in more than a year last week, with the BAI presenting its initial assessment of the country’s projected meat supply situation this year.

Various industry representatives – from hog raisers, poultry raisers and even meat importers – were present during the meeting.

“We are going back to a rational approach on how things are done, which is data based and subject to consultations not analysis based on experience which has its limitations,” Inciong said.

One of the critical roles of the committee is to make recommendations on how to address certain problems that the meat industries face to prevent a supply disruption and price spike in the market.

Inciong said the industry stakeholders proposed that the committee convenes once a month to ensure sustained collaboration and dialogue between the government and industry stakeholders.

“At least we can plan ahead and anticipate problems. We may not be able to solve things 100 percent but at least for the benefit of the industry and the benefit of the consuming public we can minimize or shorten any problem,” Inciong said.

Various industry players have been clamoring for the return of the price and volume watch committee to provide stakeholders with a formal and proper avenue to discuss important industry issues and matters.

