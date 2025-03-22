^

Business

Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 2:35pm
Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale
Club Med Kiroro views.
Club Med / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Hokkaido, Japan is among the most attractive winter destinations for Filipinos and tourists from around the world with its powder snow, stunning panoramic views and cultural encounters.

If you're dreaming of a winter getaway in Japan, Club Med, a pioneer in all-inclusive holidays, has launched an early bird booking for Winter 2026.

The sale, available since January, offers up to 35% off winter stays starting in December 2025. The early booking period runs until June 17 this year.

This includes access to the best room options and travel dates, which are crucial during peak season.

Guests can choose to stay in the following four Club Med resorts in Hokkaido tailored to diverse travel preferences:

  • Club Med Kiroro Grand and Peak – Located in the scenic Kiroro region, it receives an average of 21 meters of snow annually and has a 160-day ski season, making it a haven for snow sports lovers.

Club Med Kiroro Peak is ideal for couples and adults (ages 12 and above), while Club Med Kiroro Grand is perfect for families, welcoming guests of all ages.

  • Club Med Sahoro – A great family destination, offering skiing, snow trekking, and breathtaking mountain views. Guests can enjoy activities like horseback riding and savoring Nabe hot pot.
  • Club Med Tomamu – Set on 1.45 square kilometers of pristine mountain terrain, this resort offers skiing and snowboarding for all levels, along with cultural and culinary experiences. It also features dedicated kids’ clubs, Hokkaido seafood, premium Wagyu beef, and locally sourced spirits, plus one of Japan’s largest indoor wave pools nearby.

Travelers can book their Hokkaido winter escape by visiting Club Med’s website or emailing [email protected].

