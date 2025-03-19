^

Business

DOTr promises free rides, stakeholder meeting ahead of transport strike

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 5:27pm
DOTr promises free rides, stakeholder meeting ahead of transport strike
In this photo taken on April 3, 2024, an older model of a passenger jeepney produced since the 1950s by Sarao Motors, is displayed at the workshop in Las Pinas City, suburban Manila. About 70 years after the first jeepneys rolled on to the streets of the Philippines, the noisy, smoke-belching vehicles face an existential threat from a plan to replace them with modern mini-buses.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that it will meet with public transportation group Manibela following the latter’s announcement of a three-day transport strike. 

Manibela is protesting the allegedly inaccurate numbers that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has presented to the public and the president.

The LTFRB claimed that 86% of public utility vehicles (PUV) have been consolidated as part of the government’s modernization program. 

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon himself confirmed, however, that the number of officially consolidated PUVs was much lower—just 43%

“The Department hopes that instead of a transport strike, we sit down for a dialogue to work together to keep commuters safe and comfortable while ensuring that the welfare of our drivers and operators are protected,” the DOTr said in a statement to the media. 

Dizon has already told Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Non-Infrastructure Dioscoro Reyes to set up a meeting with Manibela and other concerned groups. 

In preparation for the strike, the DOTR, the LTFRB, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and other concerned agencies are preparing contingencies for commuters who may be affected by the strike. 

“The DOTr is closely working with the MMDA and our LGUs (local government units) to provide free rides to address any inconveniences that our commuters may experience during this activity,” Dizon said. 

Manibela has sought the resignation of LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz and all regional directors, calling them liars for the inaccurate numbers. 

The group said the inaccurate numbers were the basis for a policy that negatively impacted their livelihood. 

The consolidation of PUVs into cooperatives or corporations is an integral part of the government’s modernization program. 

The administration has pushed through with the full implementation of the PUV modernization program, citing the LTFRB’s high consolidation numbers. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION

MANIBELA
Recommended
