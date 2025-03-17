March 18 fuel prices: Diesel, kerosene dip, gasoline unchanged

Motorists fill their tanks in a gas station along Philcoa in Quezon City before the Holy Week in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — For the third consecutive week of fuel price rollbacks, motorists can expect slight relief as diesel and kerosene prices drop again starting Tuesday, March 18.

Oil firms will reduce diesel prices by P0.20 per liter and kerosene by P0.40 per liter, while gasoline prices will remain unchanged.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, CleanFuel and Caltex have announced the price adjustments in separate advisories on Monday, March 17.

Over the past two weeks, pump prices have dropped significantly, with reductions of P0.80 to P1.40 per liter in the first week of March and up to P1.80 per liter last week.

The Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) attributed these rollbacks to rising crude oil supply in the United States and weaker fuel demand in some countries, partly due to US trade tariffs.

For this week's slight fuel price cuts, the DOE referred to the growing challenges in sustaining demand amid a potential economic downturn in the US and other global economies.

In Metro Manila, the prevailing retail prices per liter of petroleum products from March 11 to March 17 were:

Gasoline (RON97/100) - P71.95

Gasoline (RON95) - P54.60

Gasoline (RON91) - P55.40

Diesel - P53.70

Diesel Plus - P58.40

Kersone - P70.67

With this week's adjustments, the net increase in gasoline prices remains at P2.15 per liter, unchanged from last week, while diesel has risen by P2.85 per liter.

Kerosene, however, continues to decline, posting a net decrease of P0.70 per liter in 2025 due to significant price cuts in recent weeks.

Fuel prices have been on a downward trend since February 25.