Group warns over supposed lack of safeguards in digital connectivity measure

Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 2:00pm
Group warns over supposed lack of safeguards in digital connectivity measure
The Konektadong Pinoy Bill aims to make it easier for service providers to enter the market, fostering competition, and offering consumers a greater number and more affordable options for internet services.
File

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer group has raised alarm over the provisions of the digital connectivity bill pending in Senate, saying that there are no safeguards to guarantee that the country will be free from security threats.

While Senate Bill No. 2699 or the Konektadong Pinoy Act recognizes the need for the country to be widely connected, Bantay Konsyumer, national security must also be prioritized, according to Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) Convenor Atty. Karry Sison.

"Ngunit sa ating matinding pangangailangan ng mas maayos na koneksyon, tila hindi natin napagtutuunan ng pansin ang malaking banta sa ating seguridad," Sison said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyang anyo ng panukalang ito, walang matibay na pananggalang upang masigurong ligtas at lehitimo ang mga papasok na telco providers. Walang garantiya na hindi sila may kaugnayan sa mga grupong may masamang hangarin laban sa ating bansa o sa ating mga ordinaryong mamimili," she added.

On February 5, the Senate successfully passed the bill on its third and final reading, before entering its scheduled session break.

The bill aims to make it easier for service providers to enter the market, fostering competition, and offering consumers a greater number and more affordable options for internet services.

Sison has expressed strong concerns regarding the potential risks posed by allowing any service provider to enter the country without sufficient regulatory oversight.

"Kung walang sapat na proteksyon, magiging madali para sa mga mapagsamantalang grupo na dayain, nakawan, o manipulahin ang mga gumagamit ng internet, lalo na ang mga hindi pamilyar sa mga panganib ng online transactions,” she added.

