LPG firms urged to ensure compliance for public safety

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Workers organize and inspect newly-delivered LPG tanks at a retail store along Kamias Road in Quezon City on August 1, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Businesses engaged in the production, distribution or sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are compelled to strictly follow regulations to ensure public safety and consumer protection.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has urged industry players to fully adhere to the LPG Industry Regulation Act (LIRA) to avoid substantial administrative and criminal penalties.

Non-compliance may result in business shutdown, permanent disqualification from any LPG activities and fines of up to P100,000 for every non-compliant item, such as LPG seals or pressure vessels.

Similarly, companies found in violation of the LIRA could face imprisonment for up to 12 years, according to the DOE.

“These penalties are designed to protect consumers, prevent hazardous incidents and maintain the integrity of the LPG industry sector,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said.

“By enforcing strict safety measures, we ensure that only legally sourced and properly handled LPG products reach the market, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety and product quality,” Sales said.

Enacted in 2021, the LIRA or Republic Act 11592 outlines the regulatory framework for the safe operations of the domestic LPG industry to protect the interests of consumers against malpractices.

Accordingly, all establishments involved in LPG activities are required to comply with all applicable rules and regulations of the DOE and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Further, all LPG industry players are mandated to secure the necessary licenses, permits and certifications from the DOE and other relevant agencies.

“By working collaboratively with industry stakeholders and strictly enforcing LIRA regulations, we are fostering a safer environment built on responsible LPG practices,” Sales said.

To date, the DOE has claimed to have administratively charged and imposed penalties on “a number of LPG industry participants,” although it did not provide further details.

The agency also reaffirmed a commitment to ensuring a “safe, high-quality and reliable LPG supply for all consumers.”

