Japanese firm to invest P2.5 billion in Philippines

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese firm Koshidaka Holdings Co. Ltd. plans to expand in the Philippines by investing around P2.5 billion and bringing its karaoke chain, gym and onsen businesses, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a press briefing, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said that she met with officials of the leisure and entertainment company in Japan on March 4 to discuss the firm’s P2.5-billion investment pledge.

The firm’s expansion plan in the Philippines includes establishing a wholly owned subsidiary, Koshidaka PH, by mid-year.

Koshidaka intends to open its first store for its karaoke business in Metro Manila by the end of 2025.

The company plans to expand to 30 and 100 locations nationwide.

“They’re excited because our market of 115 million Filipinos is of interest to them, our population, and our love for karaoke,” Roque said.

Apart from karaoke outlets, she said Koshidaka wants to bring its gym business, which caters exclusively to women, and its onsen business to malls and other areas in the country.

“They’re coming in April. So I’m going to be the one to assist them to meet with all the malls and to also meet with real estate brokers because there are some buildings with ground floor spaces that could be of interest to Koshidaka, especially those in areas that are highly populated,” Roque said.

She said she has spoken with mall operators such as the Ayala Group and SM Group about Koshidaka’s expansion plans.

“They’re very interested in this venture,” she said.

Koshidaka operates Japan’s largest karaoke network.

Aside from Japan, Koshidaka has karaoke operations in South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The firm also operates a circuit training gym exclusively for women called Curves and bathhouse facilities.

