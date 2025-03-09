^

Business

Factory output growth accelerates in January

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Factory output growth accelerates in January
Photo shows workers at a textile factory in Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The manufacturing sector started the year strong with output growing at a faster pace in January, driven mainly by increased food production, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Preliminary results of the PSA’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed that the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) for manufacturing registered a faster increase of 3.2 percent in January from a 0.4-percent increment in December 2024.

In January last year, the VoPI for manufacturing registered a 0.3-percent contraction.

The PSA said faster VoPI growth was primarily driven by the manufacture of food products, which posted a 9.4-percent increase in January from a 0.3-percent decline in December last year.

Also driving the faster VoPI growth was the manufacture of basic metals, which registered a smaller decline of 2.4 percent from 19.5 percent in the previous month.

Another main driver was the production of machinery and equipment, with a growth rate of 62.1 percent in January from the previous month’s 40.9 percent.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 11 posted increases in January: electrical equipment; chemical and chemical products; wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products; beverages; tobacco products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; rubber and plastic products; furniture; leather and related products, including footwear and wearing apparel.

Meanwhile, those with negative growth rates are computer, electronic and optical products; other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment; basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations; coke and refined petroleum products; transport equipment; other non-metallic mineral products; printing and reproduction of recorded media and paper and paper products.

The Value of Production Index (VaPI) also registered a faster increase of four percent in January from a 0.4-percent uptick in December last year.

In January 2024, the VaPI registered a 1.4-percent contraction.

“The acceleration in the annual rate of VaPI for manufacturing in January 2025 was mainly attributed to the annual increase in the manufacture of food products at 9.3 percent during the month from an annual increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month,” the PSA said.

Other primary contributors to the faster VaPI growth were the slower decline in the manufacture of basic metals at 1.2 percent in January from the previous month’s 18.4-percent contraction and the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical, which registered a 65.7-percent growth from the previous month’s 45-percent increase.

The average capacity utilization rate for manufacturing in January was at 75.9 percent, up from the previous month’s 75.6 percent and 74.5 percent in the same month last year.

“All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 60 percent during the month,” the PSA said.

Industry divisions with the highest reported capacity utilization in January were printing and reproduction of recorded media at 83.3 percent, other non-metallic mineral products at 82 percent and other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment at 80.7 percent.

The PSA said 26.5 percent of the total number of responding establishments operated at full capacity (90 percent to 100 percent) while 43.2 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity. Meanwhile, 30.3 percent were at below 70 percent capacity.

FACTORY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSEi ends week with big win

PSEi ends week with big win

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local stocks sustained their rally, ending the week with a big win behind positive corporate earnings results and the optimism...
Business
fbtw
ACEN fully acquiring solar firm in Negros Occidental

ACEN fully acquiring solar firm in Negros Occidental

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is set to take full control of Negros Island Solar Power Inc. (Islasol), which operates renewable power...
Business
fbtw
MPTC to link CCLEX and Cebu airport

MPTC to link CCLEX and Cebu airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Pacific Group has committed to take part in constructing the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) to ease travel between...
Business
fbtw

AI, the future and me

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a futuristic concept – it’s embedded in every aspect of our lives.
Business
fbtw

Old dogs, old tricks

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
It is indeed unfortunate that the first order of business for newly appointed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is to fix problems created by his predecessors.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Wave of IPOs seen this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Unicapital Group, an independent financial services provider and investment firm, is expecting a wave of companies going public this year, with up to four major initial public offerings eyed for the ye...
Business
fbtw

Fresh start: Managing expenses

By Jenny Lacerna | 1 hour ago
The New Year presents opportunities to turn the page and set new goals, including improving our financial well-being.
Business
fbtw

Those TikTok gurus and career advice

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I can’t help but cringe whenever I see so-called “TikTok gurus” offering career advice that’s nothing more than recycled content from foreign videos – misguided, impractical, and sometimes...
Business
fbtw

Unfair trade practices

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Just recently, the Vietnam Trade Office in the Philippines advised Vietnamese cement exporters to actively cooperate in the investigation to avoid unfavorable outcomes after the Department of Trade and Industry imposed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with