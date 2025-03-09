^

Business

Wave of IPOs seen this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Unicapital Group, an independent financial services provider and investment firm, is expecting a wave of companies going public this year, with up to four major initial public offerings (IPO) eyed for the year.

Pamela Victoriano, senior vice president for investment banking at Unicapital Group, said that they remain optimistic about the country’s IPO market, with public offerings set to make a big comeback this year.

“The Philippine stock market is currently undervalued compared to regional peers, creating opportunities for investors,” Victoriano said.

“With favorable market conditions, we anticipate more companies tapping the public markets in 2025,” she said.

Despite a challenging market in 2024, Unicapital said that key players such as Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc. and NexGen Energy Corp. successfully debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Supporting the group’s optimism on the country’s IPO market are expectations of interest rates gradually easing and corporate earnings increasing.

With a more stable macroeconomic environment, Unicapital said that IPO activity would further accelerate, strengthening the country’s financial landscape.

“While challenges persist, the Philippine capital markets continue to offer significant growth opportunities. As IPO momentum builds, driven by undervalued stock prices, expected interest rate cuts and improving macroeconomic conditions, investors must remain strategic, informed and agile to seize long-term opportunities in a rapidly evolving financial landscape,” Unicapital said.

“The IPO market resurgence opens doors for businesses to expand and attract long-term capital,” it said.

For Victoriano, timing, financial readiness and investor engagement are critical for companies looking to go public.

She said that a successful IPO is not just about listing, but is about long-term market positioning.

Victoriano said that companies that engage investors early and align their strategy with market trends will be in the best position to maximize their IPO performance.

