PSEi ends week with big win

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2025 | 12:00am
PSEi ends week with big win
The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) extended yesterday its winning streak to five consecutive days, climbing by 1.26 percent or 78.33 points to close at 6,298.29.
MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks sustained their rally, ending the week with a big win behind positive corporate earnings results and the optimism provided by the country’s inflation in February.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) extended yesterday its winning streak to five consecutive days, climbing by 1.26 percent or 78.33 points to close at 6,298.29.

The broader All Shares index also gained by 0.68 percent or 25.1 points to settle at 3,724.20.

“The local market extended its gaining streak to a fifth day as investors continue to cheer the Philippines’ inflation slowdown and its positive implications to household consumption and to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policy easing prospects,” Philstocks Financial research manager Japhet Tantiangco said.

Tantiangco said that the satisfactory fourth quarter and full year 2024 corporate results as well as the peso’s improving position also helped in yesterday’s trading.

“Foreigners were net buyers for the day with net inflows at P158.85 million. Trading weakened, however, with net value turnover at P5.6 billion,” he said.

All sectors were in the green led by the services index with 4.4-percent jump. On the other hand, the property index slipped by 0.003 percent.

Market breadth was positive as advancers pounded decliners, 105 to 79, while 57 stocks were unchanged.

ICTS was the session’s top traded company, rising by 8.15 percent to P385 per share, followed by BDO with a 1.61-percent gain to P157.50.

Meanwhile, other Asian stocks tumbled yesterday following a tough day on Wall Street as uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies roiled markets and traders awaited key US jobs data.

