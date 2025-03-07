^

BSP carefully weighs moves as inflation cools in February

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2025 | 12:00am
BSP carefully weighs moves as inflation cools in February

MANILA, Philippines — As headline inflation surprises to the downside by hitting 2.1 percent in February, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signaled that it would carefully assess monetary policy adjustments to support economic growth while ensuring price stability.

Headline inflation fell to 2.1 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January, a sharper decline than market expectations and the BSP’s own forecast range of 2.2 to three percent.

This brought the year-to-date average inflation to 2.5 percent, well within the government’s target range of two to four percent.

“The February inflation outturn supports the BSP’s prevailing assessment that inflation will remain within the target range over the policy horizon,” the BSP said in a statement late Wednesday.

“Nonetheless, uncertainty over global economic policies and their potential impact on the domestic economy continue to warrant close monitoring. The BSP will carefully consider all new available information at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on April 3,” it said.

Market analysts see the sharp drop in inflation as a compelling case for the BSP to resume its monetary easing cycle sooner rather than later.

HSBC ASEAN economist Aris Dacanay said the significant slowdown in inflation provides room for a policy rate cut even if the US Federal Reserve does not move in the same direction.

“With inflation finding itself within the lower-end range of the BSP’s target band, there is room for the economy to absorb any forex-induced inflation if the policy rate differential between the BSP and the Fed were to narrow (i.e. the BSP were to cut even if the Fed does not),” he said.

Dacanay also said that given low inflation and headwinds to household consumption, the BSP has room to shift its focus from inflation and exchange rate stability to supporting growth.

He said the BSP could resume its easing cycle at its next policy rate-setting meeting in April due to the lower-than-expected inflation print in February. This is earlier than HSBC’s base case scenario, where they expect the Monetary Board to resume rate cuts in June.

Citi economist for the Philippines Nalin Chutchotitham said the bank revised its inflation forecast to 2.6 percent this year from 3.2 percent previously.

“With February’s inflation print coming in lower than expected, we reiterate our expectation for 25 basis points rate cuts in April, August and December,” Chutchotitham said, adding that “this would bring the real policy rate close to the upper end of the neutral range by end 2025.”

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is exploring ways to convince a prized investor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to stay, as it reportedly...
Business
Rails for progress

Rails for progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is already generating significant optimism after voicing...
Business
'Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China's top banana supplier long expected'

‘Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China’s top banana supplier long expected’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines losing its crown as the top banana supplier to China was a long time coming.
Business
Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority released the inflation data for February 2025 at only 2.1 percent, nice.
Business
DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
DMCI Mining Corp. of the Consunji Group and leading nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp. would explore together the feasibility...
Business
DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Commuters may have to wait longer before they can switch seamlessly through Metro Manila’s rail lines, as the government...
Business
ICTSI docks record $850 million profit in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) posted an all-time high $850 million profit last year, and plans to follow this up with further expansion by raising its capital expenditures...
Business
SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
SM Investments Corp. said that its strategic growth and credit track record has been affirmed through the recognition of its...
Business
World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

By Louella Desiderio | 42 minutes ago
The World Bank has approved loans amounting to around $950 million to support transport and health projects in the Phili...
Business
Ayala: The real score

Ayala: The real score

By Marianne Go | 42 minutes ago
Their sport was rugby, but Ayala Corp.’s young leaders –  Jaime Alfonso Zobel  (son of Jaime Augusto...
Business
