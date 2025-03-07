^

Business

Chinabank, Manulife renew 15-year partnership

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Chinabank, Manulife renew 15-year partnership
Chinabank said the renewal is still subject to the approval of the Insurance Commission.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines —  China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) and Manulife Philippines have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership with the renewal of their joint venture under Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corp. (MCBL).

Chinabank said the renewal is still subject to the approval of the Insurance Commission.

MCBL, a premier bancassurance provider in the country, offers financial protection and wealth management products and services through more than 600 Chinabank and Chinabank Savings branches nationwide.

Chinabank maintains a 40-percent stake in the joint venture, which was initially established in 2007.

The renewed agreement extends the partnership for another 15 years, strengthening the two organizations’ shared commitment to delivering holistic life, health and wealth solutions to Filipino families.

With this extension, both institutions aim to further enhance financial security and expand their reach in the country’s growing bancassurance sector.

Based on data from the Insurance Commission, MCBL emerged as the ninth largest life insurer in the country in 2024, with P1.39 billion in net income. The amount was 47-percent higher than the P943.2 million net income reported in 2023.

China Banking Corp., an affiliate of the Sy Group and the fifth largest lender in the country by assets, saw its net income grow by 13 percent to hit another record high of P24.8 billion in 2024.

CHINABANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

Government steps in to keep Lufthansa operating in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is exploring ways to convince a prized investor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to stay, as it reportedly...
Business
fbtw
Rails for progress

Rails for progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is already generating significant optimism after voicing...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China&rsquo;s top banana supplier long expected&rsquo;

‘Vietnam overtaking Philippines as China’s top banana supplier long expected’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines losing its crown as the top banana supplier to China was a long time coming.
Business
fbtw
Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

Low inflation, low borrowings via PhilHealth idle fund transfer

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Yesterday, the Philippine Statistics Authority released the inflation data for February 2025 at only 2.1 percent, nice.
Business
fbtw
DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

DMCI, Nickel Asia join forces for planned nickel processing

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
DMCI Mining Corp. of the Consunji Group and leading nickel producer Nickel Asia Corp. would explore together the feasibility...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

DOTr to cancel contract for common rail station

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 41 minutes ago
Commuters may have to wait longer before they can switch seamlessly through Metro Manila’s rail lines, as the government...
Business
fbtw

ICTSI docks record $850 million profit in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 41 minutes ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) posted an all-time high $850 million profit last year, and plans to follow this up with further expansion by raising its capital expenditures...
Business
fbtw
SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

SMIC recognized for landmark bond offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
SM Investments Corp. said that its strategic growth and credit track record has been affirmed through the recognition of its...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

World Bank OKs $950 million loan for transport, health projects

By Louella Desiderio | 41 minutes ago
The World Bank has approved loans amounting to around $950 million to support transport and health projects in the Phili...
Business
fbtw
Ayala: The real score

Ayala: The real score

By Marianne Go | 41 minutes ago
Their sport was rugby, but Ayala Corp.’s young leaders –  Jaime Alfonso Zobel  (son of Jaime Augusto...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with